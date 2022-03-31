Elden Ring is the inspiration for modders who recreate the game in Minecraft, Skyrim or Fallout

There is no doubt that Elden Ring will mark the history of video games in the coming years. The unique concept of it, an open world Dark Souls, has already conquered gamers all over the world. Less than a month after its release, it has become FromSoftware’s best-selling game, a studio led by Hidekata Miyazaki that has already made history.

The Middle Lands are full of mysteries and treasures. A world that players liked so much that they wanted to export it beyond the game. Between minecraft, Skyrim or Fallout: New Vegasall now feature a mod that allows players to never really leave the fabulous world of the Elden Ring.

Fallout New Vegas

One of the peculiarities of Elden Ring is the fact that you can leave messages to random players, in order to guide them… or troll them. This message system can be very useful but above all hilarious since it is usually used for purposes that are classified as dishonest.

But what does it have to do with Fallout: New Vegas? a modder named tomminfinite he wanted to find this system in his favorite game. Therefore, he created the “Building Bridges” mod on NexusModswhich allows players to leave up to 20 messages in the fourth installment of the Fallout license, in the form of small papers delicately placed on the ground.

In this mod, the more players like your posts, the more you upload from level , allowing you to drop new ones as your popularity grows. At level 12, you will be able to write up to 31 messages, which contain even more characters.

Skyrim

Elden Ring and Skyrim are quite similar, but very different. In their universes with medieval and magical airs, however, they converge and as expected, there are already several mods to find a bit of Middle Land in Skyrim.

According to some fan theories, the two games are even intertwined. In one of FromSoftware’s gameplay trailers, an NPC says the following sentence in English: “Oh. You have crossed the Sea of ​​Mist, all the way to the Midlands.” . Outside, the areas named “Sea of ​​Fogs” and “Riftlands” are two existing locations in the fifth installment of The Elder Scrolls license.

However, the two companies (Bethesda and FromSoftware) rarely work together, it’s obviously unlikely that the two productions are linked.

The “Sea of ​​Mists” in Skyrim

At the moment, Elden Ring related mods are few in Skyrim, the most well known related to specific items. With one of them, available in NexusMods, it is possible to go in search of the famous Elden Ring in Skyrim. Another will let you get “The Elden Ring Helmet”. There are sure to be many more to come, because we have no doubts about the talent of The Elder Scrolls community!

Minecraft

Minecraft is a game that drives creativity so we probably found the biggest talents here. On the one hand, those that pay visual homage to Elden Ring, such as @3exu which recently recreated the first area of ​​the game, and on the other, those who want even more and decide to reproduce (as they can) the gameplay of FromSoftware’s production.

The YouTuber AsianHalfSquat it reproduced with enough fidelity the movements of the characters, the combat techniques and even went so far as to add the life bar of the opponents. It is also possible to find in this Minecraft mod, called “Shattered Ring“, the weapons available in Elden Ring like the double katana or the spear.

New underworld creatures have also been added to Mojang’s game. Therefore, you will be able to face bosses, each one more impressive than the last, in ruined fortresses or in the depths of the Underworld.

Mod “Shattered Ring” for Minecraft

So here’s Some examples how, in just a few weeks, Elden Ring has had a colossal impact on the world of video games and on its players who have decided to represent it in other games. These are not all the Elden Ring mods present in various games. There are many more that you can discover for yourself.

One thing is for sure, players will never cease to amaze usand many more mods will be created once the Lightless have reached the Underworld!