E3 2022 appears to have been canceled entirely

You know what’s on the horizon E3 2022 and, after a time of waiting, now we have been able to learn about the news of the celebration of this event. They have been confirmed just a few minutes ago.

In this case, another indication has been shared that points to the total cancellation of the event, in digital and physical format. This is the message that has set off the alarms, coming from Will Powers, head of public relations for Razer Inc. and former employee of DeepSilver, PlayStation and Tencent Games, reporting an email reportedly sent by the ESA informing of the complete cancellation of the event. Other industry members like Jeff Grubb They have confirmed it, although the announcement is not official yet. “Instead, ESA seems to be making plans to regroup for a bigger comeback in 2023,” they also say from IGN.

Here is the tweet:

Just got an email… It’s official, E3 digital is official canceled for 2022. Lots of mixed feelings about this… — Will Powers 🛫 NYC (@WillJPowers) March 31, 2022

This message from Geoff Keighleyresponsible for the Summer Game Fest, has also caused speculation:

😉 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 31, 2022

Remember that a while ago it was confirmed that E3 2022 will be a new online and digital event due to the coronavirus pandemic that we continue to suffer today. Shortly after, a rumor surfaced that the entire event would be cancelled.

The 2020 and 2021 events were held online. We will have to see if it is finally canceled or what happens.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the event? As always, we will be attentive to inform you of all the news shared at E3 2022. Finally, you can find our complete coverage of E3 ahead of its celebration, even without a specific date, at this link.

