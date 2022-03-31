Download these two great games today for free

Almost seeing the beginning of the weekend, it’s time to share the new free games that we can get today thanks to the Epic Games Store. This week we are in luck, we can get nothing more and nothing less than two games totally free. As we share this promotion with you every week, this time instead of being a free game we have two, plus two high-quality games that you can download today starting at 5:00 p.m. (local time).

We remind you that the new free games from the Epic Games Store will not be available until 5:00 p.m., but until then you have time to download last week’s free game, take advantage and don’t miss the opportunity to add it to your library. In the Epic Games Store we also have a good batch of spring offers and promotions, if you want to check some of the best that we can find today you can do it through the following link.

Two great games for free today on the Epic Games Store

The critically acclaimed Total War: WARHAMMER combines an empire-building turn-based campaign with colossal, explosive real-time battles in the incredible world of Warhammer Fantasy Battles.