Dianne Wiest’s 10 Best Roles

Dianne Wiest is a world famous actress, icon, two time Oscar winner and four time Oscar nominee. Initially, Wiest wanted to be a dancer, but she turned to acting. Her most prominent role was that of Desdemona, opposite James Earl Jones, in Othelloon Broadway.

She made her film debut in 1980, but became better known in the industry in 1985, when she worked with Woody Allen in The purple rose of Cairo. Wiest has starred in and supported many famous and popular films, so it can be hard for fans to narrow down her best roles.

10 Hannah and her sisters, 1986

Hannah and hersisters takes place between two thanksgivings and features three story arcs for the three main characters. Hannah and her sisters centers on Hannah (who has taken a career break to care for her children), Holly (an out-of-work actress who develops feelings for Hannah’s ex-husband Mickey), and Lee (who begins an affair with Hannah’s current husband, Elliot).

Wiest plays Holly so beautifully that she won her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

9 The Lost Boys, 1987

The LostBoys is about two brothers who move to California with their mother. The two brothers, Mike and Sam, soon realize that the city is overrun with biker gangs and mysterious deaths, as well as rumors of vampires.

The younger brother meets some children who claim to be vampire hunters, while the older brother begins to show signs that he may have become a vampire himself. Lucy Emerson, the mother of the two children, is played by Wiest. Wiest plays many mothers throughout her career, and she always pulls it off.

8 I care a lot, 2020

Netflix-originals, I Care A Lot is about the cunning Marla Grayson, played by Rosamund Pike. Marla works with her girlfriend to obtain the rights to the estates and assets of the elderly, then sell everything and strip them of her wealth. The most curious thing is that she does it through totally legal actions. Her latest victim, Mrs. Jennifer Pearson (Dianne Wiest), won’t be so easily scammed.

Wiest plays Jennifer Pearson, a woman with no family who seems to be the perfect target for Grayson’s plan. What Grayson doesn’t know is that Pearson is involved in a secret job of her own and has someone protecting her. Grayson may have found her match.

7 The Birdcage, 1996

Robin Williams and Nathan Lane star Birdcage as Armand and Albert respectively, a couple who own a successful Miami Beach drag bar. Armand’s son from an old romantic encounter, Val, returns home so he can introduce Armand to her fiancée and her parents. There’s only one problem: her parents don’t know that Armand is gay.

Armand and Albert agree to pretend they are straight. Birdcage It’s a very important movie on its own, but when Dianne Weist appears as Val’s future mother-in-law, she somehow becomes iconic.

6 Edward Scissorhands, 1990

EdwardScissors hands looks a lot like a modern version of Frankenstein, but with the heartfelt plot from Tim Burton. Edward Scissors hands follows Edward (Johnny Depp), a humanoid created by a scientist who died before he could add the final piece: the hands. Edward is discovered by Peg Boggs (Dianne Wiest), who takes him in. Edward makes a connection with his daughter, Kim (Winona Ryder).

Wiest perfectly portrays Peg, an open-hearted mother who takes Edward in despite not really understanding him. Peg sympathizes with Edward and shows an open mind that few people had.

5 Fatherhood, 1989

fatherhood tells the story of the Buckman family and all the things they go through. She talks about dysfunctional families, estranged family members, parenting, being the black sheep, and other family topics. Gil and Karen Buckman have three children and live close to their extended family.

Wiest plays Helen Buckman, Gil’s sister. She is a bank manager who has had a difficult divorce. She has two children, Julie and Garry, with whom her ex-husband wants nothing to do. She is hilarious in this role and, as always, plays a wonderful mother.

4 Bullets over Broadway, 1994

Bullets Over Broadway takes place in 1928 and centers on David Shayne, a playwright who has long since failed to succeed. David meets Nick Valenti, who tells him that he will be producing David’s next show. The only problem is that Valenti is a member of the mob and insists that his girlfriend play a major role in the play. David has to deal with a talentless star and Helen Sinclair, the leading lady with whom he is having an affair.

Dianne won an Oscar for her role as Helen Sinclair because she is really funny as the grand lady who is constantly at odds with all the other characters. She has some wonderful jokes and is absolutely stunning in Bullets Over Broadway.

3 The Mule, 2018

Clint Eastwood plays Earl Stone in The mule, one film about an eighty-year-old Korean War veteran whose horticulture business is suffering financially. He is offered a job as a driver, which seems easy enough, except that he is actually transporting copious amounts of drugs for a Mexican cartel.

Wiest plays Mary, Stone’s ex-wife, who is estranged. Her role is not very big in The mulebut he gives an excellent performance that leaves the audience with a more serious experience.

2 Let everyone speak, 2020

Let Them All Talk follows Alice, a famous writer who travels to Britain to receive an award. She is traveling on a cruise to London with two college friends and her nephew. The three leads – Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest – give amazing performances as friends who haven’t seen each other in a long time until they meet up to gossip on a luxurious Atlantic cruise.

Dianne Wiest plays one of Streep’s college friends, Susan. Susan is a grandmother who values ​​friendship and understands how difficult it is to reconnect with someone after decades. Wiest described Let Them All Talk as “very realistic and close to life, with this huge undercurrent of mystery”.

1 Footloose, 1984

footloose It is a classic of cinema and theater. footloose is about a boy, Ren, who moves to the small town of Bomont, where dancing and rock and roll music are banned. He meets a girl, Ariel, who also wants to rebel against this law, but her father is the village reverend. The town fathers want this troublesome newcomer gone.

Ariel’s mother, Vi Moore, is played by Wiest. Vi is a very calm character who loves her husband and her daughter, but sees how they want different things. She helps a lot in pushing the reverend to support the dance.