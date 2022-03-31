Denzel Washington: 12 motivational phrases to reflect on life, work and effort | entertainment pop culture

Denzel Washington is an American actor and director who can boast two Oscars to his credit (one for Best Supporting Actor in 1989 for his work as Silas Trip in ‘Glory’, and another for Best Actor for starring in ‘Training day’ (2001 ).

In addition to his great talent, he has also been able to inspire others with the power of his oratory; he continues reading to know the 12 most significant phrases of the African-American actor.

#1 Never forget your origins and be proud of them

“I have worked in a factory. I was a garbage man. I worked in a post office. Not that long ago. I like to think I’m a normal guy.”

#2 If you were blessed with a talent, work on it

“Talent comes from God. If they have given you something, value it, cultivate it, work on it and develop it”.

#3 Success depends on the eyes of the beholder, not on stereotypes

“Success? I don’t know what that word means. I’m happy. But success, that goes back to what success means in someone’s eyes.”

#4 Fight to be the person you want to be so much

“Understand the gift you have been given, fight for that gift, develop it, use it, don’t abuse it. So you will be that person you want to be so much.

#5 Achievements are a tool for making meaningful change

“At the end of the day, it’s not about what you have or even what you’ve accomplished. It’s about what you’ve done with those accomplishments.”

#6 It’s not just about receiving, giving is the most important thing

“It’s about who you’ve helped, who you’ve made better. It’s about what you’ve given back.”

#7 Be careful, there is no point in regretting later

“The time to worry about flying is when you’re on the ground. When you’re in the air, it’s too late. There’s no point in worrying about it then.”

#8 Value your dreams and set a goal, otherwise they will never be fulfilled

“Dreams without goals are just dreams; and they will lead you to disappointments. Goals are the path to your dreams; but they cannot be achieved without discipline and consistency.”

#9 Fight to be the best despite the opinions of others

“If I’m a mug maker, I’m interested in making the best mug I can. My effort goes into that cup, not into what people think about it.”

#10 Aspire to be a better person in the world

“Don’t aspire to make a living, aspire to make a difference.”

#11 An award or recognition is not the most important thing in life

“I don’t care about the prize. She had been to the party enough times to know that it didn’t really matter.”

#12 And the most popular at the Oscars: don’t let your guard down in your good times

“In your moments of victory, be careful, because that’s when the devil is out to get you,” Smith said onstage at the Dolby Theater of Denzel Washington’s advice.