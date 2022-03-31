Dance Deewane Junior Promo: Karan Kundrra to take over as host on Dance Deewane Junior, watch the promo

Karan Kundrra in Dance Deewane Junior Promo: ‘Bigg Boss 15’ star Karan Kundrra All set to make a bang on TV. Soon Karan Kundrra Colors TV reality show Dance Deewane Junior are going to be a part of. Karan Kundrra is going to lead the host in ‘Dance Deewane Junior’. Some time back, the makers have shared the promo of ‘Dance Deewane Junior’. In this promo of ‘Dance Deewane Junior’, Karan Kundrra is seen mingling with the contestants. Fans have jumped with joy after seeing the first glimpse of Karan Kundrra’s show. This is the reason why the promo of ‘Dance Deewane Junior’ is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Apart from ‘Dance Deewane Junior’, Karan Kundrra is also rocking Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Up. There are reports that Karan may soon leave the lock-up for Dance Deewane Junior; However, the actor has not said anything on this issue yet.

Click here for the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, Bhojpuri and TV world…

Facebook page of Bollywood Life Hindi, twitter pageClick here to join youtube page and instagram account…

Follow us on Facebook Messenger for the latest gossip.



