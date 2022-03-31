Cruella: Oscar for Best Costume Design

Disney is one of the most recognized companies worldwide, so it is logical that the mouse company is attentive to current trends at all times. The weakness of the moment: the emotion for the retro, vintage, or in other words nostalgic. This was the main factor for which the entertainment giant focused its attention on the production of tapes live actionwhich started with Alice in Wonderland in 2010.

And despite the fact that not all adaptations have been well received by the public (in the case of The Lion King and Mulan, for example), the company continued with this line of films, premiering Cruella last year: a film starring Emma Stone that tape serves as a reinvention of the classic character from 101 Dalmatians (1961). During the 94th Oscars, the film won the award for “Best Costume Design” beating Dune, the favorite of the night, a topic that was controversial during the film’s premiere.

Controversy around Cruella’s wardrobe

In July 2021, 10-time Academy Award nominee Jenny Beavan reported that Disney had released a Cruella-inspired clothing line without her consent. The funny thing is that Beavan had previous conversations with the studio regarding the creation of a fashion collection of the liveaction, without getting any response.

Of course it was something that he was not going to allow. In an interview with the magazine Variety, The designer related how unfair it was for the union that they were not taken into account for this type of decision, representing a risk for their careers, since people have in mind that the preparation of the merchandise is carried out by the designers.

Quite fabulous! 🖤 ​​Congratulations to Jenny Beavan for winning the Academy Award for Best Costume Design for #cruella! 💋#Oscars pic.twitter.com/j5ubRUXFUz — Cruella (@cruella) March 28, 2022

This event led to the Costume Designers Union (CDG) raising its voice in defense of Jenny, publicly denouncing the unfair practice of corporations that has been repeated on multiple occasions. In fact, Variety reports that dolls, costumes, and fashion collaborations often fail to bring recognition to costume designers.

Beavan’s speech

Although the controversy happened a little less than a year ago, Jenny Beavan did not allow that to overshadow the emotion of receiving the third statuette of her career. During her acceptance speech she mentioned that seeing Emma Thompson (who plays the Duchess) hyperventilating during her dress fitting was one of the highlights of her career.

The Oscar for Costume Design goes to Jenny Beavan for her stunning work on ‘Cruella.’ Congratulations! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/L0QcDpFc3l — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

In the same way, he took advantage of the moment to recognize the hard work of the makeup and hairdressing teams, as well as his own work team, because without their creativity and intelligence “nothing would have been possible.” The designer pointed out that fashion is not her thing (ironically), as she believes that a good wardrobe reflects the personality and motivations behind the character.

If you haven’t seen it yet, the glamor of cruel is available on Disney+.