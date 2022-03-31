Copyright plays against Epic Games and Fortnite in the new lawsuit against their dances

Once again, Fortnite and Epic Games are being targeted for legal action. The reason? One of his dances, as happened in the case of Alfonso Ribeiro, the famous actor who played Carlton in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Of course, this time, in addition, there are nuances that make the case more complicated for Epic.

Thanks to the colleagues of the Polygon portal, we have been able to learn that the North American company has received a complaint from the choreographer Kyle Hanagami. According to the plaintiff, steps from one of his dances were used without consent in the emote “It’s complicated”, which was launched there by August 2020.

The dance in question is one that Hanagami created and uploaded to YouTube in August 2017, and to which she owns the rights. This could give you an advantage in the legal battle, although it also comes with a big but. These types of copyrights, especially when they have to do with dances, are usually difficult to enforce legally, as they allow a lot of margin for artistic expression.

In addition, the Fortnite emote itself includes, in the footsteps of Hanagami, other different ones, and does not use the song How Long, by Charlie Puth. This can complicate the case, because for a lawsuit of this type to be successful, it is usually a requirement that copy much of it of the dance, not just a few steps.

Even so, it is indisputable that the choreographer has the rights to his dance. In addition, the original video has seen more than 35 million of visits since its publication on YouTube, making it also have a certain social weight. The prosecution’s lawyers, for their part, have created a video to show the comparison of both dances, which proves that, in the steps in which they coincide, they are identical.

Hanagami asks Epic Games to remove the dance from Fortnite and, in addition, pay for his legal expenses, in addition to giving him financial compensation for damages, although a specific amount has not been specified. We will have to wait to see what decision the courts make, although, in this case, it is not very risky to say that the plaintiff has more chances to win the legal fight than in other similar cases.