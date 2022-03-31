CONCACF Octagonal Final Standings Table

The last date of CONCACAF Octagonal Final finished. Ready the three classified directly to qatar 2022. Canada, Mexico and United States They have the direct pass to the world Cup.

The Mexican National Team won by a score of 2-0 The Saviorin order to reach 28 points, the same as those of the Maple Leafbut the goal difference left the red team as the leader.

For its part, Costa Rica defeated United States 2-0, which caused the Stars and Stripes team to lose second place in the Octagonal Final, and thus Mexico was above them.

The Final Octagonal table

the leader of the Octagonal End I ended up being Canada,. The Azteca National Team is in second place with 28 points, the United States is third with 25 points, and fourth place went to Costa Ricawho will dispute the playoff.

For the fifth position is Panama with 21 points, after The Savior with 10, Jamaica with 8 and Honduras with 4. All of them are already eliminated from any possibility of qualifying for Qatar 2022. That is, the fight has been converted only to know who will be the one who will go to the repechage.

1.- Canada – 28 points

2.- Mexico – 28 points

3.- United States – 25 points

4.- Costa Rica – 25 points

5.- Panama 21 points

6.- El Salvador – 10 points

7.- Jamaica – 8 points

8.- Honduras – 4 points

The next matches of the Mexican National Team

The next game of Mexican team It will be on US soil. The team led by Gerardo Martino Guatemala will be measured on Wednesday, April 27 at 7:05 p.m., as part of the famous mole tour. The curious thing is that in this match, Mexico will meet an old acquaintance, Luis Fernando Tenacoach who won gold in London 2012, now technical director of the Central Americans.

