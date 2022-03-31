Columnist refers to Yalitza Aparicio as a domestic worker – El Financiero

the columnist Enrique Galvan Ochoa was harshly criticized on social networks after talking about the actress and teacher Yalitza Apariciowell he referred to her as a maid in one of its columns.

This Tuesday, Galván Ochoa published his column where he spoke about domestic workers, since this March 30th commemorates the international day of domestic workers. With the title ‘Not all are Yalitza‘ began his paragraph, where he mentioned some figures provided by INEGI regarding this sector of the population.

Enrique Galván Ochoa’s comment on Yalitza Aparicio

At the end of his text, it reads: “March 30 marks the international day of domestic workers. None, by the way, has done as well as Yalitza Aparicio. There is still a long way to go before they have a job status like in the United States or Europe.”

Tweet by Enrique Galván Ochoa

He posted that same paragraph on his Twitter account, where was harshly criticizedas Internet users considered his offensive and classist commentabove all because Yalitza is not a domestic worker, she only played the role of Cleo, a domestic worker for the film Rome (2018), by Alfonso Cuaron.

Responses to Enrique Galván Ochoa’s tweet

Responses to Enrique Galván Ochoa’s tweet

Aparicio has a degree in Preschool Education and is one of the most popular Mexican actresses today, participating in campaigns for brands such as Cartier.

did it again

despite his mistake, the columnist did not retract or apologize; on the contrary, in a section of his column this Wednesday he quoted one of the comments made to him on the subject and tried to make the person who issued his opinion look prejudiced.

Tweet by Enrique Galván Ochoa

“Yalitza Aparicio is a teacher. As an actress she played a domestic worker, but that doesn’t make her one of them, in the same way that Tom Hanks isn’t an astronaut just because he played one in Apollo 13. She writes ‘Bombastic’. A: Okay. And what would be wrong with her if, being a domestic worker, she came to appear as an actress? Those prejudices!”

Thus, again Galván Ochoa received criticism by various Twitter users, to whom he replied ironically, continuing in the same position of not accepting their unfortunate comment.

Responses to Enrique Galván Ochoa’s tweet

Responses to Enrique Galván Ochoa’s tweet