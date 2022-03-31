Charlotte Flair admits she is not proud of all her reigns in WWE

One of the constants in WWE is that Charlotte Flair is criticized for always having too many reigns as champion. The fans are tired of seeing her always on the main event scene. Flair also admitted something about his reigns. Despite all the criticism, there is no denying that Charlotte Flair is one of the best female performers in the company ring. Flair is without a doubt one of the best women who have competed in a WWE ring.

While speaking with Bleacher Report’s Graham Matthews, he was asked about his numerous reigns on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night Smackdown. Flair admitted that there are quite a few titles she’s not really proud of. This is largely due to the fact that she didn’t do much during those reigns.

“There’s a lot of reigns I’m not proud of. Just because I didn’t do anything with it, but when you look at it, it’s multiple rivalries with multiple women that I lost the championship to. One of my favorite matches of all time was a main event on Raw in 2017 where Bayley took the title from me.”

Charlotte Flair also believes that her Smackdown Women’s title reign will be forgotten after WrestleMania 38. It remains to be seen if The Queen successfully defends her title against Ronda Rousey at main event of the first night of WrestleMania next Saturday, April 2.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.