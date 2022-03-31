Celebrities whose partners were unfaithful to them, but today they are better than ever | Famous
In this sense, these five celebrities are an example that their lives improved once they separated from their unfaithful partner.
In 1999, Witherspoon married her ‘Cruel Intentions’ co-star Ryan Phillippe. Together they had two children: Ava and Deacon.
However, in 2006, Reese filed for divorce, which also shed light on Philippe’s apparent affair with his ‘Stop-Loss’ co-star Abbie Cornish.
Although, Ryan still continue to work as an actor. However, after her divorce, Reese managed to further consolidate her career and recognition in Hollywood both as an actress and as a producer.
In recent years, series like ‘Big Little Lies’ or ‘The Monring Show’ have earned him multiple nominations for major awards. Also, the Oscar winner, she found love again in Jim Toth, whom she married in 2011.
Together they are parents of a son: Tennessee
In 2010, three years after marrying basketball player Tony Parker, the ‘Desperate Housewives’ actress filed for divorce.
Their split was marred by scandal as tabloids leaked alleged text messages from another woman on Parker’s cell phone.
Her divorce with Parker caused Eva to have some moments where she even doubted her beauty and attractiveness, she told ‘Lifetime’. However, she did not allow herself to get into that harmful cycle and she focused on working on her self-love and self-esteem.
Later, Longoria found love again in the Mexican businessman José Antonio Bastón Patiño. They got married in May 2016 and two years later they became parents. Their son Santiago was born in June 2018.
In 2005, the Oscar winner married Jesse James, founder of West Coast Choppers. However, in 2010, her marriage was plagued by infidelity: several women claimed to have had affairs with Jesse.
Sandra filed for divorce and made one of the most important decisions that has brought her the most joy in her life: she ventured to be a single mother.
The actress continued the adoption process that she had started with her ex-husband Jesse and became a mother to Louis. Years later, in 2015, she adopted her second daughter Laila.
For more than a decade, Gwen Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale, with whom she also had three children.
However, at the end of her marriage, which lasted from 2002 to 2015, the singer lived through hell, as she told in an interview for ‘Harper’s Bazaar’.
Her months of torture stemmed from her discovery that Gavin was having an affair with her children’s nanny.
Following her divorce, Gwen focused on her career. Her effort brought her very good results such as having her residence in Las Vegas and being a coach on the successful reality show ‘The Voice’.
In addition, the singer found love again: on July 3, 2021, she married her partner from ‘The Voice’, country singer Blake Shelton.
The singer and actress has had to deal with infidelities, as she explained to ‘Glamor UK’. Lopez did not reveal who betrayed her trust, but she made it clear that she learned from this situation: she is aware of her worth.
“It’s about realizing that it’s not about you. When someone cheats on you, it’s about them… their flaws. It feels like it’s about our flaws, like there’s something wrong with us. But the truth is that it’s really their ego, and what they need to fill within themselves that drives them to do things like that, not because you’re not enough.