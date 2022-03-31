celebrities coping with the disorder

This March 30 marks the world bipolar daya mental disorder that affects many people in the world, including celebrities.

This day was chosen taking advantage of the birthday of Vincent Van Goghthe talented painter who, after his death, was diagnosed with this disease.

East bipolar disorder manifests itself in sudden mood swingspassing, in a matter of seconds, from optimism to depression that motivates them to stop doing activities.

This disease, which suffer more than 140 million people in the worldusually appears around the age of 25 and needs a personalized treatment.

In this world bipolar daywe select some Famous who have had to deal with this disease.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears He has had to go through several difficult times in his life. The overexposure after his overwhelming success in music has generated traumas that he continues to struggle to overcome.

«I was overcome by fame and because of the competitiveness of the world of music, because I have always been a very shy person (…) I suffer from bipolar disorder and I become a different person“He declared in a documentary in 2013.

Years before, in 2008 Britney Spears She had to be admitted to a Los Angeles Medical Center for a cbipolar psychological pictureaccording to his family.

Jim Carrey

In commemoration of world bipolar dayanother celebrity who suffers from the disorder is Jim Carrey.

The actor, throughout his career, has given endearing characters. However, behind the laughter and the thousand faces of him, the Canadian has had to overcome this disease.

Jim Carrey has also gone through stages where depression has forced him to give up movies and other projects.

He is currently starring in the movie Sonic 2 and perform humorous routines in the program Saturday night Live, imitating the President of the United States, Joe Biden. It even appears in The Weeknd’s latest album.

Laura Prieto

In Chile, the case of Laura Prietowho a few years ago confessed through social networks to suffer from this disorder.

“So they know, being bipolar is not being crazy or sick, it is simply a chemical condition which has no cure and lasts a lifetime. We bipolars can lead our lives completely normal, have a career, have children, live extreme experiences, “she pointed out in an opportunity on his Instagram, seeking to deny some stigmas.

“Obviously it is very important to follow the appropriate treatment guided by a professional. It’s a lie that bipolars have two personalitiesas many say,” he clarified. Laura Prieto.

Bethlehem Mora

the comedian Bethlehem Mora He also confessed to suffering from bipolar disorder, through an interview.

Despite the illness «Belenaza» He has dealt with it in a good way. «I think that perhaps the mood disorder that I have could have led me to be an actress, or my bipolar disorder has been a consequence of having taken me to the world of acting. I don’t know what happened first, but it is who I am today and I like it », she declared.

«Bipolar people see life with another intensity, we live emotions at a thousand percent. I thank the universe for giving me this disorder“he declared Bethlehem Mora.

