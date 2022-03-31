Carla Quevedo and elusive ties: “Love as we expect it does not exist”

Carla Quevedo. An intense bond with literature. (Photo Sebastian Arpesalla)

“Love as we expect it does not exist,” says the actress and writer Carla Quevedo audaciously. Talk about How I fell in love with Nicolas Cage, his new bookbut also of life. The author, who became known for her participation in the Oscar-winning film, The Secret in Their Eyeshas a clear objective in his first novel: “More than telling a story of frustration, I wanted it to be a frustrating story,” he adds.

Romantic love and how it is dismantled, the mandates that mark human ties, how much does a mother figure weigh misunderstandings, mental health and being a foreigner -Latina- in the United States are some of the issues addressed Quevedo in this book. What happens when we realize that the love we hope for will never come? What limits are we willing to put up with in order to sustain the illusion that another will come to complete us and that everything makes sense? “This is a story of a girl who saves herself”, says the writer to Infobae Leamos. And the identification does not take long to appear.

Carla Quevedo She is a recognized actress. With numerous outstanding works in cinema, television and theater – April in New York, 20,000 kisses, Monsoon, Teacher, Show Me a Hero, rhizoma hotel, Lezama Park, Echoes of a crime, are some examples-, the foray into the publishing world is also part of his career. Although the publication of the first book of poems by him, I had a screaming fight with the spa managerit was in 2019, his link with literature predates that of acting.

Fanatic of Alfonsina Storni’s poetry and Alejandra Pizarnik’s “soul mate”, Quevedo decides to intertwine in this book the positioning of her voice, Carla’s.

While making a stop in the recordings of the second season of the series Iosi, the repentant spydirected by Daniel Burman and Sebastián Borensztein -forthcoming on Amazon- the writer compares acting with writing and says, again bold: “We actors are wounded children who need to be seen and told how well we did. The same thing happens with writing. But I didn’t post to be applauded. Here I do not ask for validation. Here I wanted my voice to be heard, what I want to tell without masks.”

With the third edition coming to bookstores, How I fell in love with Nicolas Cage It is a fresh novel, with a fair dose of crudeness and humor, whose story could be that of any of our friends . Or her own.

The book’s main character is Marta, a young Argentine actress living in New York, who seeks to fit into the stereotypes to get an important role in a movie. One night, in a bowling alley, she meets the singer of a famous rock band, Nicolas Cage. the click happens and an unexpected, new connection. A spark that lights up, along with the desire and the feeling of being alive.

But not all are fairy tales, nor does the prince come to save us, nor are all endings happy. all roses have thorns. So, the romantic ideal between Marta and Nicolas becomes an intermittent relationship, hystericalcharged with impotence and inconsistency.

Nicolas is not what Marta wants him to be. It is a loving bond that generates obsession and dissatisfaction and in it, the protagonist discovers that there is a lot of her childhood. Presence in absence and vice versa. dating without kisses hints that do not materialize and a man who evades the link at times but then looking for contact.

“Perhaps I liked my version of him better than him,” reflects Marta. Fear and more fear until the door to the ideal closes definitively to open it to new opportunities.

“When we live together and have children”, the verse of the poem problems of modern lifeby Fabián Casas, -included in the book Horla City and others– resonates in the mind of the protagonist. Quevedo clearly and precisely describes how they influence the mandates of romantic love in our way of relating to each other in today’s society, mediated by social networks, fleeting communication and the “must be” in all aspects of life. “It is difficult for a part of life not to be transformed into staging. The moment of the real meeting always happens, even if we hold the perfect image of one, “says the actress.

“We dive headfirst into the depths of each other’s lives. For some reason, in just two dates we had ‘bare our hearts blindly facing each other’, and yet that seemed to be the only natural way for us to relate. She wanted to get to live a beautifully predictable, monotonous life with him.”

Is romantic love a form of validation?

-It’s getting into a hamster wheel that has no way out. It is a hoax. As a training that will not only lead you to improve but will leave you exhausted and on the verge of death. Romantic love is something we seek and we will never find.

-In the book, Marta, the main character, says that love is stupid, it hurts and hurts, do you agree?

I don’t think love hurts. There is a concept of love that has to do with jealousy, ownership and what is in all the princess fables and songs: if there is no pain, there is no love. It seems that you have to go through an odyssey. And to feel saved, you first have to be in danger. For me, love is something else.

-So, what is love?

-It is a construction, although it is difficult to define and I am discovering it. The love that we inhabit and live between two people is, mainly, care for the other and for oneself. Desire the well-being and happiness of the other.

Generalized anxiety with agoraphobia and major depressive disorder. That is the diagnosis that Marta receives, which she must control by taking Rivotril and Alplax on demand. Quevedo does not stay in the love relationship (love?) of Marta with Nicolas Cage but rather builds a backdrop, a layer that gives depth to the novel and that becomes central: mental health. Marta’s thoughts have such weight in the story that she becomes just another character. And the anxiety of the protagonist sets the pace.

“I wanted to talk about mental health, about things that are not talked about because I needed it when I was growing up,” says the writer, adding that “there were no heroines with depression or anxiety. It was the unspeakable, even within my family. I wanted the leading lady to take on those traits and aspects naturally.”

How I fell in love with Nicolas Cage. Carla Quevedo’s novel.

-The word fear is very present in the book, what are we afraid of as a society?

-To contact. It’s something that happens to me but I think on a social level as well. We have to understand how important contact is and that, in this eagerness to connect with networks, we isolate ourselves more and more. Fear and desire are very close. Marta is afraid of death but it is, in reality, fear of life , which ends up going to the opposite. I think the same thing happens with contact: we know how important it is and we are afraid of it and we avoid it. There is the idea that the other can save us, but also destroy us at the same time. The other, save me or hurt me?

-Why do you dedicate the book to the girl you were?

-Because I’m a bit narcissistic and because I was cruel to my girl . She always saw a girl and she thought she was dumb or stupid. I was cruel to the girls in my head. She was also cruel to myself as a child. And I realized that for a long time i thought i was stupid and there was some process of understanding that this girl was not stupid but a girl, perhaps very demanding, but a girl in the end. Thinking about childhood for the novel made me feel the need to embrace that girl who suffered a lot and who was very lonely. Marta is a girl who saves herself. This is a story of a girl who saves herself, it was a way of embracing that girl, of understanding her more than judging her.

Quevedo is writing his next story, a psychological thriller that emphasizes darkness, another twist to try Mental health as a theme, but with another record.

How I fell in love with Nicolas Cage also flies over a concept: the staging. In a hyperconnected world, with images built for social networks, profiles created so that “the other” sees what we want them to see of us. Quevedo takes this point and takes it to the extreme, one more factor of anxiety for the protagonist. I want the other to choose me, I want to be special, I want everything . Like the actors, in the story Marta and Nicolas Cage put on their More expensive to face the other. Like everyone. And disaster occurs.

-How much staging is there in life? There are many resources in the book, such as social networks, exchange of messages…

I hope life is not a staging. For a long time I lived it like this, like Marta, maintaining what I should be, what is expected of me, at a social or relationship level. The only thing that led me to that was a complete disconnection with who I am, with Carla. In mine there was a lot of staging, I made 99% of decisions in pursuit of my career and what I thought I wanted to live and one day I realized that it weighed heavily on my back. I held many things that were not my wishes. We are hyperconditioned by this society, especially women.

-How do you think feminism influences the way we relate?

-A lot, luckily. I feel that feminism was the door to greater well-being. It is a process and I find myself detecting things every day in me about machismo. It was very difficult for me to bond, especially with women. The culture made enemies of us. Now I am grateful to have questioned that and approached women.

The conclusion comes: Nicolas Cage is just a fictional character, like the princes charming .

♦ Born in Buenos Aires 1988

♦ She is an actress and writer

♦ In 2009, she played Liliana Colotto in the Oscar-winning film The Secret in Their Eyes

♦ He participated in television series such as Farsantes, Show me a hero, Rhizoma hotel, El maestro and Monzón, among others. In cinema, she acted in April in New York, 20,000 kisses, How to win enemies, Tomy’s notebook and Echoes of a crime, among others.

♦ Participated in the play Parque Lezama, directed by Juan José Camapanella.

♦ In 2019 he published his book of poems I had a screaming fight with the spa manager

Qualification: How I fell in love with Nicolas Cage

Editorial: Editions B

Paper: $2,499

book: $999.99

