Camila Cabello shares a preview of ‘But crazy for you’: her new collaboration in Spanish? | Music

There’s nothing left for you Camila Hair release their third studio album: Family. On April 8, the star’s followers will be able to enjoy his new work. And what a job! after listening Bam Bam, Don’t Go Yet and oh na nawe can get an idea of ​​where Camila’s new sound is going. The artist wants to pay homage to her origins on this new album.

Now, to further increase the hypeCamila has shared a new preview of one of the songs that are part of this album. It is a song completely in Spanish: But crazy for you.

A pop song with urban touches, where Camila talks about the duality of feelings that emerge in a relationship:

“I’m crazy, but crazy for you. Even in my dreams you make me suffer. I saw you with your ex and I wanted to die. I don’t want to share you, I want you just for myself. You understand me? That my body lights up. When you kiss me, I get depressed.”

Without a doubt, this new theme smells like a hit. In fact, many of his followers and followers believe that this song could be the collaboration that the star has with María Becerra. We’ll have to wait to find out if it’s true.

with blue wig

Another thing that has caught the attention of the star’s followers has been the look she wears in the video. Camila looks like a character from The Hunger Games, with a turquoise wig and a blouse with puffy sleeves of the same shade.

Is he shooting a new music video? We will have to wait to find out.