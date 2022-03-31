Attack: John Abraham’s ‘Attack’ on South Industry, said – ‘I am the hero of Hindi film, will not do regional film’
John in the role of Anokhi Soldier
Talking about the film ‘Attack’, the actor said, “I am bringing out a very good film and if I didn’t believe in the film, I would never have promoted it.” The story of this powerful action film by John is based on war and artificial intelligence. John Abraham’s role in the film is that of a computer-programmed soldier, who fights terrorists and saves the country.