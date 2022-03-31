Attack: John Abraham’s ‘Attack’ on South Industry, said – ‘I am the hero of Hindi film, will not do regional film’

Bollywood actor John Abraham is bringing the first part of his film ‘Attack’ for the fans. Both the released trailers of the film have already hit the internet, since then John’s fans are eager to see him on the big screens. John is continuously promoting his film with the heroines and the film is all set to hit the theaters on April 1. In the conversation during the promotion, he openly expressed his thoughts to go to South films.

John’s no to South films



In a promotional conversation, John Abraham talked about the rumors of him being a part of Prabhas’ film ‘Saalar’. He said, “I will never do a regional film. I am a Hindi film hero and will remain the same. I will not work there just to be in South films as a second lead or like any other Bollywood star.” Significantly, for the past several days, there were rumors in the corridors of Bollywood that John is working in Prabhas starrer Telugu film ‘Saalar’.

John in the role of Anokhi Soldier



Talking about the film ‘Attack’, the actor said, “I am bringing out a very good film and if I didn’t believe in the film, I would never have promoted it.” The story of this powerful action film by John is based on war and artificial intelligence. John Abraham’s role in the film is that of a computer-programmed soldier, who fights terrorists and saves the country.

This will be the star cast



The first part of ‘Attack’ is releasing in theaters on April 1, 2022. Apart from Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh and John Abraham, the film also stars Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles. This kind of film is being made for the first time in India and seeing its trailer, it feels like we are watching a Hollywood film.