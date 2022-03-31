Arjun Kapoor’s sister was seen sticking with boyfriend in public wearing a short dress, see photo



Post Views:

27,464

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, is also slowly establishing herself in the industry. In a very short time, she has made a tremendous fan following with her acting and beauty. Janhvi is very active on social media and often shares funny photos and videos for her fans.

Actually Janhvi is such an actress who, apart from her films, also dominates due to her personal life and photos. Even these days, one of his photos is becoming increasingly viral. Janhvi’s photo shared on Instagram remains a topic of discussion these days. Fans are very fond of these photos of him and are constantly giving feedback on them. Is Janhvi Kapoor dating this mystery boy? Late night party video viral

The photo of Janhvi we are talking about is on Instagram. Instant Bollywood Shared from an official page named. In the photo, she is wearing a multi-coloured top. Actually, this dress of hers is very revealing with a very deep neck.

Janhvi looks very bold and glamorous in this dress. In the photo that is becoming increasingly viral, Janhvi is standing on the shoulders of a person. Actually who is this person, whose confirmation has not been done, but some people are telling this person to be Janhvi’s boyfriend. In the second photo, Janhvi is seen enjoying holding hands with one of her friends. Katrina got upset by commenting on Janhvi’s short dress, Sonam Kapoor scolded her

Talking about Janhvi’s film career, the actress appeared in the film Roohi last year. However, soon she will be seen in films like ‘Dostana 2’, ‘Gook Luck Jerry’ and Mili.