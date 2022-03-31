Ananya Pandey ask for a free car at the event, Salman Khan takes jibe says baap pe gayi hai | Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey asked for a free car at the event, while taking a jibe, Salman Khan said – Father has gone

21 hours ago



Bollywood actor Salman Khan was recently seen with Ananya Panday in the press conference of IIFA. During this, Salman joked about Ananya and said that Ananya is just like her father Chunky Pandey. Actually at the event, host Maniesh Paul asked Salman to give a tip to Ananya. On this, Salman asked Ananya to make a deal with the owner of the car at the event whether he would give her a free car. Then Ananya really asked him for a free car.

Ananya asked for a free car from the owner of Nexa

Ananya said to the owner of Nexa, “Nexa people, will I get the car for free?” After this Salman reacted and said, “Chunky is Pandey’s daughter. Baap pe gayi hai.”

Salman will be hosting the upcoming IIFA Awards along with Riteish Deshmukh. At the event, when Salman was asked about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, whether the host should be wary of jokes. To which the actor replied, “As a host you have to be sensitive. Humor is above the belt and not below the belt.”

Ananya was last seen in ‘Gheeriyaan’

Talking about Ananya, her recent release is the film ‘Gheraiyaan’. Apart from Ananya, Deepika, Siddhant, Dhairya Karva, Rajat Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah will also be seen in lead roles in this romantic drama film. The story of ‘Gahreiyaan’ is a relationship drama that revolves around the depths of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and controlling one’s ‘life path’. This film is co-produced by Karan Johar.