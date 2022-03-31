Ana de Armas in front of the wheel shows the attribute that Ben Affleck fell in love with so much

Ana de Armas, in addition to her acting career whose performances are of total excellence, also continues to attract attention for her romance with Ben Affleck which came to an end, but this image in an impressive classic car would demonstrate the detail that so captivated the Current partner of Jennifer Lopez. Keep reading…

March 30, 2022 9:14 p.m.

Anne of Arms She is one of the most spectacular actresses in Hollywood, standing out for her talent and beauty that radiates on the big screen, managing to conquer the entire public that applauds her performance after each film project.

The professional side is going from strength to strength, becoming at the same time one of the most quoted faces to be the image of important beauty brands and a model on the covers of international magazines.

On the other hand, his past romance with Ben Affleckrelationship that was surrounded by many rumors of separation until they announced the final goodbye, leaving the film to remember “Deep water”, project where they began their courtship.

Movie where Ana and Ben fell in love

Although the premiere of the story was on March 18 and the leading couple broke their relationship, Anne of Arms continues to climb in successes and shine with excellence in other works, filling her instagram with beauty and gaining more and more followers.

Notably the photo of the actress from an elegant red classic car, shows the most captivating attribute, being his look what so much fell in love with Ben Affleck revealing a reflective message of his new illusion for a life without limits, creating special moments leaving behind his past idyll.

Ana de Armas posing in front of the camera

+ Look at the amazing image of Ana de Armas in a dream car: