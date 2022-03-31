Almodóvar criticizes Will Smith: “The family is not protected with hosts”

The Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar today expressed his “absolute rejection” of Will Smith’s act of violence at the Oscars and his subsequent speech, which he defines as “fundamentalist”: “The family is not defended or protected with hosts, and no, the devil does not take advantage of the climactic moments to make his own”.

In a first-person chronicle published today in elDiario.es, Almodóvar recounts that he was just four meters from where Smith’s controversial attack on humorist Chris Rock took place: “In the general chopped shots I am the little white head that is seen in the photo,” he remarks.

“I was very close to the protagonists and what I saw and what I heard gives me a feeling of absolute rejection,” he says about the incident triggered by a joke about Smith’s wife’s alopecia, and about his justifications when he picked up the award for best actor.

In a speech “which seemed more like that of a preacher”, according to the filmmaker, Smith, between tears, stated: “Denzel Washington warned me: at the highest moment is when the devil comes for you”.

“The devil, in fact, does not exist”, Almodóvar settles today about “a fundamentalist discourse that we should not have heard or seen. And he adds that “some are grateful that it was the only real moment of the ceremony, they refer to that faceless monster that is social networks.”

“For them, hungry for carrion, it was without a doubt the great moment of the night,” underlines Almodóvar, who says he refuses that “that episode marks the gala and is the protagonist of a ceremony where many more things happened and of much greater interest. ”.

Among other things, he remembers that he won the Oscar for Best Foreign Film “Drive My Car”, which for him is “without question the best film of the year” and also the documentary “Summer of Soul”, his favorite.

In addition, he highlights how he took advantage of his trip to Los Angeles to meet some actors “thinking about the casting of Cate Blanchett’s film based on five stories by Lucia Berlin (taken from her “bible” “Manual For Cleaning Ladies”).