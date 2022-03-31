Alfonso Herrera will participate in the shocking end of ‘Ozark’

The date is marked for the end of a series that came to take the place left by ‘House of Cards’, within the contents considered premium on Netflix. It will be this April 29 when the seven episodes of the second part, season 4, of ‘Ozarks’. It surprised, a few months ago, the incorporation of Alfonso Herreraas a crucial character for the outcome of a story full of suspense and drama.

It was only in January 2022 that national viewers were amazed by the debut the mexican actorwhen the first part of the season 4 this Seriewho plays Javier Elizondo ‘Javi’, a member of the Navarro family. In him we have seen the transformation from being the obedient lieutenant to conspiring to take over the cartel from his uncle, while making life miserable for the husbands byrde.

The complexity of your character, as well as the way in which the relationship of the protagonist couple with the drug trafficking and gray financesare part of the reasons that led the former member of RBD to join this intricate plot.

“Deep joy and gratitude, to be part of one of the most anticipated storiesambitious and solid Netflix. The talent of everyone involved in ‘Ozarks’ goes hand in hand with his incredible generosity,” he commented. Alfonso Herrera through a statement.

Thus, the mexican actor It will be a fundamental part of the outcome of this story. The final chapters will address how Marty and Wendy face threats and struggle to keep the cartel happy, the FBI and to their own children the time necessary to recover their lives.

Photo: EFE/Steve Dietl/Netflix

How will the end of ‘Ozark’?

The April 29 all the unknowns will be revealed through seven chapters, which were already ready from the moment the first part was released. However, Netflix decided to prolong the anguish of the followers of the series to find out how this will end shocking story.

The recently released trailer shows Ruth driving a car while on voice off says “My childhood traumas are not like yours… You see. I am a Langmore cursed, accustomed to violence and death”.

Photo: Netflix

Although it does not reveal much of the history What can fans expect? ‘Ozarks’, does make clear the role that this character will have. No details of the participation of Alfonso Herrera, but, surely, the series will have an unexpected end in Netflix.

