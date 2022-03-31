After working with Priyanka Chopra in ‘Zanjeer’, Ram Charan did not do a Hindi film again because of this reason

Ram Charan These days, he is getting a lot of praise for his film ‘RRR’. Apart from Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Bollywood actors Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt are also in this SS Rajamouli film. In view of the tremendous success of this film, these days there is a debate on the increasing popularity of South’s films among Hindi cinema lovers. Bollywood actor Salman Khan has said that South films do wonders here, whereas our films do not play there. Well, the audience wants entertainment, they can get it from anywhere. You would hardly know that Ram Charan has worked in Hindi films and that too with Bollywood-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra.

Ram Charan worked with Priyanka Chopra in the film ‘Zanjeer’ released in the year 2013, although this film did not show anything special at the box office but Ram Charan did not appear in any Hindi film after ‘Zanjeer’. On being asked about this, the actor gave an interesting answer and said that ‘all this is only a matter of Instinct’. It’s not that I don’t want to. I watch Hindi movies and like them.

The whole country is focusing on Ram Charan.

Ram Charan further said that ‘Who knows? SS Rajamouli That was going to happen with this film only. We are always ready to work in Indian Hindi films. RRR is as much Hindi as Tamil film. This film is from the whole country. We have now started expanding our boundaries. We are focusing on the whole country.

RRR Box Office: Making a lot of money.

Also read- Before Alia Bhatt, these actress got the offer of SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, will be shocked

Ram Charan is best known for action-romance

SS Rajamouli’s film RRR is rocking the box office these days. The film, which released on March 25, has hit the theaters. Loving hero Ram Charan of South film industry is also known for action. Along with action, romance is also seen in his films. Ram Charan’s work in the film RRR is being appreciated a lot and the film’s fame is over the whole country.

Tags: Amitabh bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Ram Charan