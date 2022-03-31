Adam Sandler defends Chris Rock after being slapped by Will Smith

Behind the Will Smith slaps Chris Rock At the Oscars, several artists have shown their support for the comedian, some of them with whom he has shared the screen on more than one occasion.

It’s no secret that Adam Sandler and Chris Rock have maintained a very close friendship for decades and They have shared films like ‘Son Como Niños’, ‘Golpe Bajo: el producto final’, among others, as well as thousands of adventures together. Also, both actors have been through thick and thin for the other, so, in his own way, Sandler showed him his support.

Without referring to the event that took place in the oscars 2022Although it was quite obvious Adam showed on his social networks that he is on Chri’s sideyes In his post, the actor promoted Chris Rock’s Rock Ego Death World Tour which, according to various media, tickets have increased in price up to three times since the most important film award.

And it is that after five years without presentations, the comedian will return to the stage and, after the controversy with Smith, the tickets sold out in a short time.

“I can’t wait for this. Love you buddy!” Sandler wrote on his post.

The actor and producer has not mentioned anything about the slap his friend received after launching a prank towards Jada Pinkett Smithbut the publication was enough to show that he supports him unconditionally, in addition to being a symbol of defense.

But he was not the only one, as comedian David Spade also came to Chris’s defense.

Through his Twitter account, Spade uploaded the comment of a user who questioned why people say it was “a joke about GI Jane” and not “a joke about a woman with alopecia”, to which he responded sarcastically. : ‘because comedians don’t have a medical history of everyone in the audience.’

VISIT FEM ATTITUDE

jvc