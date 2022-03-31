Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan Has Warned Husband Saif Ali Khan For Not Be Father at The Age 60: He Is Had A Kid In Every Decade said

New Delhi, Jnn. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently a mother of two children. She gave birth to son Jeh last year. During her pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor and her son had been in the news a lot. While Kareena became a mother for the second time from actress Jeh, her husband Saif Ali Khan has become a father for the fourth time. Before Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan has two children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan from his first wife actress Amrita Singh.

Saif Ali Khan became a father in his 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s of his age. In such a situation, now Kareena Kapoor has said a big thing about becoming a father in her 60s. Kareena Kapoor recently spoke to the English magazine Vogue India. During this, apart from his film journey, he talked a lot about personal life. Kareena Kapoor has said a big thing about becoming the father of Saif Ali Khan.

He said, ‘Saif Ali Khan has a child every decade. Twenty, thirty, forty and now fifty. I told him not to do this in your sixties. I think only a broad minded person like Saif can be the father of four kids who are in very different stages. He gives his time to all of them. And now, with Jeh we are trying to balance it.’

The actress further said, ‘We have made an agreement that when he shoots for a film, I will try to handle it and I will not work at that time.’ Apart from this, Kareena Kapoor Khan did many other things. If we talk about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s workfront, then she will soon be seen in the film ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’. This film of his has been in the headlines for a long time.

Aamir Khan will be seen in the lead role along with Kareena Kapoor in ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’, directed by Advait Chandan. The film is a remake of the 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump’. The film spans different time periods of the Protagonists’ journey. At the same time, some political events that happened during that time will also be shown in the film. The film will now release in cinemas on August 11, 2022.

