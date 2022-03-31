Academy reveals Will Smith refused to leave Oscars when asked

On Wednesday, three days after the shocking altercation at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony in which Will Smith slapped Chris Rock over a joke about his wife, the film academy announced it was launching disciplinary proceedings against Smith, saying that the star – who later won the award for leading actor – had been asked to leave the Oscars after the incident, but had refused.

“The Board of Governors has today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Rules of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior and endangering the integrity of the Academy” the organization said in a statement issued after a virtual meeting of its board of governors earlier in the day.

The Academy said the disciplinary action – “which may include suspension, expulsion or other sanctions permitted by the Statutes and Rules of Conduct” – would be voted on by the group’s 54-member board, which includes the likes of Steven Spielberg. , Ava DuVernay and Laura Dern, in a meeting on April 18.

Faced with criticism for his handling of the incident, which disrupted the Oscars and stunned millions of viewers, the organization revealed the detail that Smith refused the request to leave the venue.

Less than an hour after punching Rock, Smith won the lead actor award for his work in the film “King Richard,” earning a standing ovation and cheers from many of his peers at Hollywood’s Dolby Theater.

“Things developed in a way that we could not foresee,” the group said in its statement. “While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize that we could have handled the situation differently.”

Representatives for Smith – who issued an apology for the incident on Monday – did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the academy’s statement. The academy did not respond to a request for more details about what transpired between the organization, Smith and his publicist that night.

Since the outbreak of violence at Sunday’s ceremony, the academy has come under increasing pressure, including from its own members, to punish Smith, creating an unprecedented crisis for the organization. already riddled with problems. On Monday, the organization condemned Smith’s behavior and said he was conducting a formal review.

In its Wednesday statement, the organization went further in condemning the actor’s conduct, also apologizing to Rock, who had not spoken publicly about the incident until he took the stage for a comedy show in Boston on Wednesday night. , where he reportedly received a long standing ovation.

In an audio recording posted online by industry publication Variety, Rock is heard saying, “How was the weekend?” But he wasn’t in the mood to say more, noting that his material was already written. “I’m still processing.” what happened… at some point, I’ll talk about it. And it will be serious and fun.”

“Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Academy Awards were a deeply shocking and traumatic event to witness in person and on television,” the academy said. “Mr. Rock, we apologize for what he went through on our stage and we thank you for his resilience at that time. We also apologize to our nominees, guests, and viewers for what occurred during what should have been a celebration event.”

Two of the show’s co-hosts, comedians Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, also offered their reactions to the incident on Wednesday. On Ellen DeGeneres’ Daytime Show, Sykes said he “felt really bad for my friend Chris. I felt physically bad, and I’m still a little traumatized by it.”

Sykes also criticized the decision to allow Smith to remain in the theater and accept his Oscar. “It wasn’t right that they let him stay in that room and enjoy the rest of the show and accept the award from her. I thought ‘what the heck is this? It’s the wrong message,’” she said. “If you assault someone, they escort you out of the building and that’s it. That they let him continue, I found it disgusting. Also, I wanted to be able to run away after he won and say, ‘Unfortunately, Will couldn’t be here tonight…’”

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Schumer wrote: “I still feel traumatized. I love my friend @chrisrock and I think he handled it like a pro. He stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove [Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, por el largometraje documental “Summer of Soul”] though the whole thing was disturbing.”

It’s unclear what disciplinary action the organization might ultimately take against one of the industry’s biggest and generally most beloved stars. On Monday, Whoopi Goldberg, the academy’s governor, said flatly on the daytime talk show “The View”: “We’re not going to take the Oscar away from him.”

But the decision would be up to the board of directors. Since adopting a code of conduct in 2017, the academy has only expelled three members: producer Harvey Weinstein, director Roman Polanski and comedian-author Bill Cosby.

Some have speculated that Smith’s membership could be suspended for a certain period or that the actor – who has a movie due out later this year from Apple called “Emancipation” – could be barred from appearing at the awards. customary for the previous year’s winner for lead actor to present the lead actress trophy, as Anthony Hopkins did with Jessica Chastain this year).

But, whatever the decision, those familiar with the matter say that the final resolution may take three weeks. The organization plans to carefully follow the procedures established in its statutes and rules of conduct. (In 2019, Polanski filed a lawsuit against the academy, claiming that he had not followed his own protocols in expelling him, but ultimately lost the suit.)

Accepting his award Sunday in a nearly six-minute speech, Smith apologized to the academy and his fellow nominees, but not to Rock. The actor concluded with his hope that the academy would “invite me again.”

