A cycle at La Filmoteca de València invites you to return to the Middle Ages through cinema

Investigating and debating the image that cinema has projected throughout its history on the Middle Ages is the main objective of the cycle that can be seen at the Filmoteca de València from March 31 to April 14 and which also has projections in the Palmireno classroom of the Faculty of Geography and History of the University of Valencia.

‘The Middle Ages in the cinema’ is the title of this activity, promoted by the Ministry of Culture, through the Institut Valencià de Cultura, and the Department of Medieval History of the University of Valencia.

The cycle at the Filmoteca de València begins this Thursday, March 31, at 6:00 p.m., with the screening of ‘The last duel’ (2021), by Ridley Scott. The session will include a presentation and subsequent discussion by Jorge Sáiz, professor at the University of Valencia and doctor in Didactics of History, and Áurea Ortiz, professor of Art History at the University of Valencia and co-author of the book ‘Del castillo to the set 50 cinema views on the Middle Ages’. ‘The last duel’ can be seen again on Friday, April 1, at 8:00 p.m.

Starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck, ‘The Last Duel’ is set in France in 1386: knight Jean de Carrouges accuses squire Jacques LeGris of abusing his wife Marguerite. King Carlos VI decides that the best way to resolve the conflict is a duel to the death. The winner will be the possessor of the truth. Should LeGris win, the knight’s wife will be burned as punishment for false accusations.

Based on an essay of the same name by the American medievalist Eric Jager about a historical case of a trial and a duel for a rape in France at the end of the 14th century, the last film by the British Ridley Scott had a script written by the actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in collaboration with director Nicole Holofcener.

Presented at the Venice Festival out of competition, this great historical production received good reviews from the specialized press for its unique narrative structure, related to ‘Rashomon’ (1950), by Akira Kurosawa, but also for its treatment of a historical rape case in medieval times in the current context of the Me Too social movement.

On Tuesday, April 12, at 6:00 p.m., La Filmoteca is screening ‘The Lord of War’ (1965), by Franklin J. Schaffner. The session will include a presentation and subsequent discussion by Juan Vicente García Marsilla, professor of Medieval History at the University of Valencia and co-author of the book ‘From the castle to the set. 50 film perspectives on the Middle Ages’, and José Antonio Hurtado, head of programming at La Filmoteca. The film can be seen again on Thursday, April 14, at 8:00 p.m.

Starring Charlton Heston, Richard Boone, Rosemary Forsyth and Guy Stockwell, ‘The Lord of War’ is based on the play ‘The Lovers’ by Leslie Stevens: in the 11th century, a Norman knight is made master of some land in northern Europe. Accompanied by his faithful squire Bors and his younger brother, he must defend the place from the warlike Frisians and keep the peace among the peasants.

magical atmosphere

In this historical drama, Schaffner manages to translate the magical, superstitious and primal atmosphere of the Middle Ages onto the screen. The film also highlights the brutal fights between Frisians and Normans, as well as the delicate love story between the two protagonists: Charlton Heston and Rosemary Forsyth.

The projections of the cycle in the Palmireno classroom of the Faculty of Geography and History take place from March 7 to April 12. The scheduled films are ‘Black Breastplate’ (1954), by Rudolph Maté; ‘Robin Hood, Prince of Thieves’ (1991), by Kevin Reynolds; ‘The Masque of the Red Death’ (1964), by Roger Corman, and ‘Henry V’ (1944), by Laurence Olivier.

As in the sessions organized at La Filmoteca de València, all screenings at the Palmireno classroom include presentations and discussions by medievalists and film critics.

The objective of this cycle is to investigate and discuss the image that cinema has projected throughout its history on the Middle Ages. It is perhaps the mythical period par excellence, on which a good part of the legends and references of our current society are based, defined by endless topics that reduce a thousand years of history to a schematic vision made up of princesses, knights, witches, darkness, magic, fanaticism or violence.

All these topics of medieval culture not only appear in the cinema, they are also very present in other current cultural manifestations, such as video games, comics, television series or fantasy literature.