7 wines from famous movies to watch the Oscar Awards gala

There are many wines to watch with our favorite film, but not all of them have become icons in the hands of unforgettable characters or have starred in mythical scenes in the history of celluloid. We remember some of the references that have conquered the big screen to enjoy, with a glass of wine, the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards.

James Bond’s champagne

007 doesn’t just drink martini with vodka mixed, not shaken. He’s also pretty particular when it comes to champagne. He likes the good and the expensive, like a good secret agent. For this reason, from his first missions we have seen him uncork bollinger bottles until turning this Champagne house into a world icon.

James Bond, for the love of Bollinger



“It is an honor to be able to celebrate 40 years alongside James Bond. One more proof of the friendship that was born in 1979 between my father, Christian Bizot, and the producer of this saga of great films, Cubby Broccoli, based on shared values, such as excellence and elegance”, confessed Étienne Bizot, CEO of the Société Jacques Bollinger, for the limited edition of Bollinger Millesime 2011 celebrating 4 decades of association with the famous character.

The chianti Hannibal Lecter

“One from the census tried to survey me. I ate his liver accompanied by broad beans and a good chianti”. In what is perhaps one of the most famous scenes in ‘The silence of the lambs’Anthony Hopkins in his popular role as Hannibal Lecter, thus refers to one of the most prestigious Italian wines and recognized in the world.

Hannibal Lecter, fond of impossible pairings



Originally from Tuscany, in central Italy, the chianti it is made with grapes Sangiovese according to the standards of the Chianti Superiore appellation. A cult red wine that certainly harmonizes perfectly with meat recipes. Preferably non-human.

The merlot that Miles does like

On ‘Between glasses’Alexander Payne’s film that somehow invented the concept of wine tourism, the depressive Miles (a character played by a sublime Paul Giamatti), does not stop teaching about the benefits of his favorite grape, the pinot noir. to the point of influence, in real life, the demand for this variety from California’s Napa Valley to Spanish wineries (breaks of stock included), to the detriment of the merlot, which the protagonist hates so much.

Miles and his buddy Jack drinking Napa Valley



However, the wine that the actor secretly drinks in a burger and in a cardboard cup, at a height of loneliness and acceptance of her divorce, it is a red wine from the French city of Saint-Émilion made with cabernet franc grapes and (be careful) merlot grapes. Error or artistic license, the truth is that it is a Chateau Cheval Blanc of 61considered one of the best burgundy in history.

*Film buff note: Anton Ego, the nasty food critic from ‘Ratatouille’, order the same wine (although from another vintage, that of ’47) to accompany the recipe that gives its name to this magnificent animated film, just before having its famous “revealing moment”.

Bubbles in Casablanca

“The world is collapsing and we fell in love”. Nothing can better the mythical phrase pronounced by Humphrey Bogart in ‘White House’ than a champagne The world as they know it sinks at their feet, and Rick, Isla (fabulous Ingrid Bergman) and Sam settle down to drink. the last three bottles of Mumm Cordon Rouge.

The ‘product placemen’ already existed in “Casablanca”



This iconic sparkling wine from the French maison, named after the red ribbon of the French Legion of Honor, France’s highest civil honor that has adorned each of its bottles since 1876, is a complex mix of more than 100 different crus, with 20 months of maturation in the cellars of the house. A wine that stars in the entire footage as a symbol of acceptance in the face of catastrophe and gratitude for the good, albeit ephemeral, things of life.

Babette’s (wine) feast

In what for many is the best gastronomic film in history, they could not miss some of the highest rated wines of all time. The famous dinner ‘Babette’s Feast’set in a remote village in Denmark at the end of the 19th century, begins with an amontillado (remember that at that time sherry was a lot of sherry), continues with a champagne (no more and no less than a Veuve Clicquot) and ends with a burgundy. .

For a feast, a great feast, Babette’s



A Clos de Vougeot 1850, to be more exact. One of the great crus of the French region, at that time in the hands of the same owners as the Romanee Conti. With this pairing typical of the menu of a three Michelin stars, Gabriel Axel’s film won the Oscar that year, the first for a Danish film.

DiCaprio’s toast

“Because it counts”, proclaimed a young Leondardo Di Caprio in the clothes of Jack Dawson during the fateful first class dinner aboard the mythical ship that gave the film its name ‘Titanic’. He toasted to a better future for himself and for Rose Calvert (the always arrogant Kate Winslet), although we would soon learn that it would not come to pass. AND He did it with a glass of Henri Abeléthe champagne that was served at the fateful last gala dinner on the Titanic.

Leo ‘heartbreaker’ DiCaprio, in “Titanic” (James Cameron, 1997)



On April 14, 1912, the largest ocean liner of its time sank on its first voyage, and with it, the numerous bottles of champagne from this centennial cellar of Reimsdesigned to accompany the exquisite menus chosen by the “god” of the kitchen of the time, August Escoffier, for “the best restaurant in the world”.

The sherry that went with the wind

Gone with the wind was actually a sherry, during the dubbing of the most famous movie of all time. The one offered by Rhett Buttler (Clark Gable) to the maid to celebrate the birth of his daughter. “Have a drink of sherry”, he tells her in the original version, handing her a glass of sherry. We do not know why this mention was removed from the dubbing into Spanishespecially when these wines were the Spanish liquid gold that the artists of the time had great appreciation for.

Yes it says, yes (we promise)



From Orson Welles to Ingmar Bergman, through Sean Connery’s Bond, and artists such as Gary Cooper, Marilyn Monroe or Marlene Dietrich, Sherry fans in their private lives, it is interesting to observe the special incidence of these great Andalusian wines in culture through cinema. One of the last incursions has been in the Spanish ‘The summer we live’shot a couple of years ago at the Tío Pepe winery and the González Byass vineyards.

