5 Fresh and Stylish Hair Colors for Women 40+

While a cut can make a radical transformation 100% rejuvenating, the hair dyes They are the second allies that you must take into account when giving him a upgrade to your look. Above all, if you are in your fourth decade and you are rediscovering a new phase in yourself that you want to project to the world, hair colors will become your secret weapon to make you look much more confident, elegant, renewed and beautiful than usual.

Of course, the secret is to choose the right and most flattering shades according to your skin tone and needs, but don’t worry about looking for them, that’s what we’re here for. Today, in Glamorwe give you a guide on the perfect hair dyes for 40 year old women or more that are more than approved by the celebrities who are in this age range. Ready to try a new air?

gold bath

Just like Beyoncé, the Golden hair It is one of the best options to give a lot of light and life to your features, and even more so if you have dark skin or a warm undertone! The bright color highlights the eyes and adds a glow unique to the skin, something that favors 40 year old women who suffer from dry skin or dullness. The only thing you should look for is a nuanced tone, that is, it does not look too yellow, because this could detract from the elegance and naturalness of your look.

Whichever of these colors you choose should look as natural as possible. Getty Images

chestnut ombré

For a long time it has spread the myth that dark hair colors age, but the truth is that you can play with these hair colors using the correct technique to give your appearance a sophisticated and fresh air. For example, Natalie Portman wears a Brown hair at the roots, not too dark, with a lighter shade of hazel at the ends that fades like an ombré, so you can’t see where it starts or where it ends.