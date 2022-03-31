4 shocking things that can happen at Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 38

The WWE WrestleMania 38 event is just a few days away. Like the last two years, this event will be organized on different days. WWE has fixed many good matches. With Night 2, WWE will end its biggest event ever. So far 7 matches have been announced for Night 2. There will be some championship and non-title matches at WrestleMania.

If WWE wants to make this show good, then they have to plan some shocks and surprises. This will make the episode a topic of discussion among fans and WWE will be able to grab more people’s attention. So in this article we will talk about 5 surprising things that can be seen in Night 2 of WrestleMania 38.

5- Sasha Banks and Naomi not to be champions at WWE WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania will see a Fatal 4 Way Women’s Tag Team Championship match between Carmella and Queen Gelina, Sasha Banks and Naomi, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, Shayna Baszler and Natalia. Many big women superstars are going to take part in this match, but the hopes of Sasha Banks and Naomi’s victory are being raised here.

If other superstars win in this match, then it will be a big surprise. Everyone looks like Banks and Naomi will get a chance to be the new Women’s Tag Team Champions. WWE can surprise its fans here. The result of this match can go either way and WWE can surprise everyone.

4- Vince McMahon interfering in the match between Pat McAfee and Austin Theory

Pat McAfee and Austin Theory will see a singles match between both superstars. Austin Theory has consistently appeared with Vince McMahon. McMahon loves theory a lot. On the other hand, Pat McAfee was also highly praised by the WWE owner and he has given the former NXT star a chance to fight at WrestleMania.

McMahon’s name has also surfaced many times in the enmity between the two superstars. That’s why Vince McMahon can be seen in this match. He can interfere in this match and play an important role in the outcome of the match. They can either cause the Austin Theory to win or deceive them. If they interfere in any way, it will be a big surprise.

3- Randy Orton cheating on Riddle after the loss

Randy Orton and Riddle will defend their Raw Tag Team Titles against Alpha Academy and Street Profits. He has captured the Tag Team Titles a few weeks back and that’s why it looks like he will retain his title. However, they may be defeated.

After the defeat in this match, WWE can surprise its fans. It would be a surprise if Randy Orton attacks Riddle after a match and gives him an RKO. Both the superstars have seen some rift for some time and they may be separated at WrestleMania.

1- Roman Reigns lost to Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will see a Winner Takes All Title Unification match for the WWE and Universal Championship. This match of both the superstars can be tremendous and here Paul Heyman will play a big role. Heyman has managed both the stalwarts and is currently seen with Reigns.

He can interfere in this match and pretend to help Roman. Later, he can betray them by attacking Rance himself. Brock Lesnar can take advantage of this thing to become a double champion. If something like this happens at WrestleMania, it will be considered a big surprise.

Edited by Mayank Mehta