3 movies you have to watch before they leave Netflix

As it happens every month, Netflix renews its catalog and adds new series and movies of all genres and from different parts of the world so that its subscribers never run out of anything to watch.

However, with the beginning of a new month also comes the time when many series and movies leave the streaming service, which generates the anger of subscribers as many times beloved films and series disappear. This is due to certain changes in the distribution agreements of the different platforms.

Below we recommend 3 movies that leave Netflix in April and that you cannot miss:

Schindler’s List

Acclaimed 1993 Quit Movie Netflix in April. Oskar Schindler ends up an unlikely do-gooder when he spends his entire fortune to save 1,100 Jews from Auschwitz during World War II.

The film was directed by Steven Spielberg and stars Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley, Ralph Fiennes, Caroline Goodall, Jonathan Sagall, Embeth Davidtz, Malgorzata Gebel, Shmulik Levy, Mark Ivanir, Beatrice Macola, Friedrich von Thun, Andrzej Seweryn, among others. . It has a duration of 195 minutes.

Anonymous soldier

2005 film that also leaves Netflix in the coming days. “In war, most days are long and lonely, and the soldiers resort to corrosive humor to deal with the unbearable conditions they endure,” says the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Sam Mendes and stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Chris Cooper, Jamie Foxx, Lucas Black, Brian Geraghty, Jacob Vargas, Laz Alonso, Evan Jones, Iván Fenyö, Dennis Haysbert, Scott MacDonald, among others. It has a duration of 123 minutes.

Shrek

Acclaimed 2001 animated film leaving Netflix in a few days. “Shrek, a very sullen ogre, teams up with a most unlikely companion, a very funny donkey, with the aim of saving a princess from the jaws of a dragon,” indicates the synopsis of the film.

The film was directed by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson and features the voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, John Lithgow, Matthew Gonder, Simon J. Smith, Jim Cummings and Calvin Remsberg, among others. It has a duration of 90 minutes.

