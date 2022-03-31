15 years ago Rihanna made us dance to the rhythm of ‘Umbrella’

It was in March 2007 when Rihanna appeared to the rhythm of ‘Umbrella’ being the first single from the album ‘Good Girl Gone Bad’. The music video premiered on April 26, 2007 on her website.

15 years ago today, @Rihanna released “Umbrella” featuring #Jay Z. The Grammy Award-winning track served as the lead single from ‘Good Girl Gone Bad’ and topped charts worldwide. It’s widely credited for propelling the singer from a rising pop act to a global megastar. pic.twitter.com/kmIQWQ3xMq — PopCrave (@PopCrave) March 29, 2022

The track debuted on MTV’s Total Request Live at number 10, before going to number one where it stayed for a fortnight, making it the longest number one run of 2007. Such was the success of the promotional video it received. five nominations at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards, including “Female Artist of the Year,” “Video of the Year,” and “Monster Single of the Year.”

Some currents were woven around the song that defined it as ‘Rihanna’s Curse’ and that is that while the song was at number one in the United Kingdom and Ireland, some regions of these countries were affected by torrential rains and floods.

This led The Sun and other media outlets to indicate that the two events were related. As a consequence, they baptized it that way and even more so when they also pointed out the date on which the video clip was recorded: Friday the 13th, since it was April 13, 2007, further aggravating the supposed curse.

Months ago the theme has reached a new milestone on the music platform Spotify. And it is that it already exceeds 840 million reproductions, thus being the most talked about song of her third musical production entitled ‘Good Girl Gone Bad: Reloaded’.

This is Rihanna’s tenth song and Jay-Z’s second to achieve this after an overwhelming success that influenced an entire generation. The song is followed by the ballad ‘Take a Bow’ and the hit ‘Don’t Stop The Music. ‘. Today everyone remembers it as one of the greatest hits in history that despite its premiere is still in force in every nightclub to make everyone dance.