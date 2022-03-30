You Won’t Believe What Keanu Reeves Did With His $407,000 Porsche

The Canadian actor is a fan of luxury cars and keeps several exclusive copies in his garage. However, he never did anything like what he dared with his Porsche. He slides in and knows the rest of the story.

Keanu Reeves will put on the black suit to play Batman in the new animated film DC League of Super Pets which will be released on May 20. No, he has not taken the job from Robert Pattinson; in fact, she won’t even get to wear black. The Canadian-born actor will voice the superhero in a film that will also feature kevin hart and Dwayne Johnson.

In the words of those mentioned above, working with Reeves is a pleasure and continuous learning thanks to the professionalism, friendliness and wisdom of this 57-year-old actor. However, sometimes our dear Keanu does things so daring that not even John Wick would dare.

Already at the end of last year, ‘Neo’ was seen with his Porsche 911 Carrera 4S near a Christmas tree store to -we presume- welcome Santa in style. However, few believed that the actor and producer would use his $407,000 machine to transport his “little tree”.

Keanu Reeves in his $407,000 Porsche

Well yes, Not even the German manufacturer thought that one of its most exclusive models could also be used to load trees at Christmas.. The images were taken by one of the “paparazzi” that follows each of Reeves’ steps and immediately became a trend and unleashed a wave of comments that highlighted the pragmatism of good Keanu.

Keanu Reeves and his Christmas tree

And it is that few imagined that a Porsche that develops 420 hp to reach 304 km/h peak speed, and that only takes 4.3 seconds to reach 100 km/h on the speedometer, also It fulfilled the functions of transporting loads of small trees on its roof with carbon fibers.

