WWE: Sami Zayn assures that El Generico disappeared



sami zayn was present on the podcast Cheap Heat by Peter Rosenberg to promote his fight against Johnny Knoxville on WWE WrestleMania 38and when asked if he would use the character again “The generic”Zayn replied that “it doesn’t exist anymore”.

El Generico was the character with which the Canadian became popular and recognized throughout the world in the independent scene, having several fights against his rival but at the same time friend kevin steentoday called Kevin Owens on WWE. The masked man was in charge of taking the hero role in every fight he carried out.

“I think people are fond of the past. It’s normal for them to ask me about past incarnations or past things in my career, ‘will we see this again?’and I take it as something positive because they are very fond of my good boy days in NXT. There is a kinship and they feel a connection with that character. I get messages saying, ‘When are we going to get that guy back?’ Okay, that guy doesn’t exist anymore“Zayn sentenced about his past character.

He also explained why, emphasizing that things happen in a particular moment and context, so that time has already passed and he wants to do new things: “If the Beatles came back now, you can’t recover what was in the years 60. It would be the Beatles of today playing songs from the 60s. Everything is a product of time and place. Sometimes you have to look at the things that existed in that time and place, appreciate them for what they were and wish they wouldn’t come back because otherwise, they wouldn’t be the same. Nothing is the same. Everything is a product of when and where it existed“.

The last time Sami Zayn used this mythical character was in the year 2013before calling on WWE and changing completely. for 11 yearsbetween 2002 and 2013, he fought in more than 100 promotionsbeing the most remembered Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and different companies Japan and Europe.

