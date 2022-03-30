WWE returns to Cameo for WrestleMania week

WWE has just announced through its social networks that a new group of superstars will be available in Cameo on the occasion of the special week of WrestleMania. The Cameo website is a special platform in which, based on a specific amount of money, some celebrities send personalized videos to the user who requests them, and in this case, Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Carmella, The Miz, Montez Ford and Happy Corbin will be available within the platform.

“WWE Superstars are back at @BookCameo for a limited time!Schedule yours before time runs out!

Last fall, as part of the promotion of Survivor Series 2021, WWE also opened several profiles of its fighters in Cameo, however, the prices of the cameos of some of these superstars annoyed fans, even reaching $ 899 per an exclusive video of Finn Balor. Due to poor demand, WWE ended up lowering prices to $400. On this occasion, whoever wants a message from these superstars can receive it for €270except in the case of Montez Fordwhich is available by €225.

Several years ago, any WWE employee who wanted to open their personal Cameo account could do so without consequence and independently of the company. However, with the change in policies that WWE had in 2020, everyone who wants to be part of this platform will need your permissionin the same way that they need your approval to create content on platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

