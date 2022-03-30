WWE: Jimmy Wang Yang affirms that Vince McMahon has time to talk to the talent

In a podcast interview “Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling”the former wrestler WWE Jimmy Wang Yang He detailed that Vince McMahon, contrary to what many think and affirm, if he takes time to dialogue with the talent of his company and listen to the opinions of his workers.

“If you need to go talk to Vince, he will make you that minute to open his door and listen to youJimmy said. “It will give you that time to talk to him. He is that billionaire who has everything on his plate, but it takes that time. It may not be a long time. But will give you that minute during the dayand when you get that minute, hopefully you can get what you want to say to him.”

He also praised McMahon’s work and how he is as a boss: “Vince is the best businessman I have ever met.. I know he has a lot going on, but if you want a minute with Vince McMahon, you can have a Vince McMahon minute.”

JImmy Wang Yang was part of the WWE roster over the years 2003 and 2010. He has not achieved championships in the company and has had a participation from half the billboard down, being a tag team fighter for several periods of his stay. Within his passage, the rivalries that he had with The Miz and John Morrison along with Shannon Moore and one solo under the name of Akio against Paul London.

