Will the branches disappear? Banks close more than 1,000 and this is behind

In the last 2 years banks in Mexico have closed more than 1,000 branches throughout the national territory, along with the number of digital operations that has multiplied since the start of the pandemic; However, more than its disappearance, this reduction is due to a change in the strategy of the country’s financial institutions in the midst of digitalization, where physical points will take on a new role in the way they serve their customers.

The directors of the main banks operating in the country told Forbes Mexico that The decrease in branches is due to various factors, ranging from the relocation of units due to issues such as population or company mobility, conversion to smaller facilities; In addition, they agree that in the future they will have a much less transactional approach and more related to advice.

According to data from the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV), at the end of 2019 there were 12,849 bank branches in the country, while by December 2021 the number fell to 11,698, which represents a decrease of 8.9%, equivalent to 1,151 units.

At the same time, since the pandemic began Internet banking added 16 million users, reaching 68 million, while the number of operations increased 16%, going from 1,362 million to 1,584 million;

While mobile banking added 24 million customers to stand at 63 million, where operations grew by 70%, going from 1,150 million in 2020 to 1,955 million in 2021, according to information from the Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM) .

For the CEO of BBVA MexicoEduardo Osuna, when they decided to be pioneers in the digital transformation in the country, they also thought of a trend of technological innovation that is being fulfilled throughout banking, and that is linked together with traditional banking to create the best value offer for the client.

According to the banker, last year they closed 47 units and opened 21, but he explained that where the curtains have been lowered it is mainly in urban areas, for example, the Reforma corridor in Mexico City, where the transactional dynamic changed towards digital and they had too many branches.

“We are opening branches in areas where really dissatisfied markets because the population has been growing or there has been a change in population behavior, because there are areas that have greater growth of families or companies”, assured the general director of BBVA Mexico.

In turn, the director of Santander Mexico, Héctor Grisi, comments to Forbes Mexico that they will close branches in places where they are not really needed, around 19 or 15 a year; however, each year they will open around 30 or 40, so they will have an advance of 15 branches per year.

“When people prefer the dentist to a branch you are in trouble, then it is when you have to give yourself money that you have to change, but in the end this is not going to be black or white, we are not going to become 100% digital, we are going to have a 100% digital format, but we have to have an omnichannel service, in which there are people who still like to go to the branch and there are people who do not want to go to the branch”.

In this sense, he commented that they are reconfiguring the formats because in “Mexico there are different Mexicos” and marked, on the one hand, they will continue betting and opening more Work Café and Select branches, but, on the other hand, they will also open more Tuiios in the most marginalized, where they will offer financial education and only have an ATM.

“Yes, you need a lot to manage the branch management, today we are working a lot on the clarification part, so that people feel well cared for and in the most marginalized areas we are opening Tuiios, which does not have cashiers, which is a branch where we give financial education”.

While the CEO of Citibanamex, Manuel Romo explains that within his plan for each branch they close they open another one, although the times may vary; he also assures that they are going to make smaller, more efficient and pleasant branches, focused on advice on investment, on credit, on a business plan.

And there are cities where the urban sprawl has moved, so the branch that was located in the center of a city is no longer close to its clients, SMEs and officeshence the change of location.

“They are going to be eminently advisors in the financial needs of our clients, the branches are going to be less and less transactionalthey are going to be attention centers, because what we do see with our clients is that the added value of a good mobile application still does not compensate for having a branch nearby, it still does not compensate for a permanent ATM”.

Likewise, he states that another very important issue is square meters, since before they had huge points with 10 or 12 open tills and now with 88% of their digital transactions, only 2 or 3 are enough to provide the service, so they are going to be “smaller, more efficient, more pleasant”.

For Adrian Otero, CEO of Scotiabank, its objective is for the branches to evolve into one more advisory issue, because they cannot lose the issue of contact, and the digital part is for people to transact whenever they want, but when it comes to a mortgage or credit they will be the branches.

“I have to continue promoting and developing the entire issue of digital customer experience, providing an omnichannel experience, I have to provide the same experience and the same things that you operate in your branch, on mobile, in the office and on the web,” he explains.

While the CEO of Banco Azteca, Alejandro Valenzuelaconfesses that although the digital world makes life much cheaper and easier such as offering products, many times human contact, the need to see the brick and to see the branch or to have personal attention makes all the difference.

“We are working on both fronts and we feel that with the scale we have we can cover them and that the digital issue is not going to stop the physical issue as well, when you are seeing that many banks are closing branches, we continue to open”.

In fact, Valenzuela recalls that even the most technologically advanced companies in the world, such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, are also seeking to have a physical presence.

HSBC CEO Jorge Arce agrees, saying that they are two equally important channels but that they are going to have a different purpose, the mobile part is going to be transactional, the day-to-day part, to make a payment, manage a credit card, have access to account statements; but when support is needed to invest in assets, to buy a specific life insurance, loan or mortgage, the branches will be there.

“Branches are going to be areas with more added value, obviously you are going to have ATMs, tellers that help you with certain things, but we want people not to have to queue at the ATM and then queue at the ATM again. formal to pay for their services.

Arce believes that it is not only technology, investing in branches or people, but also his clients who feel comfortable and educate themselves on how to be more efficient, and that is going to take time.

