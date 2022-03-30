When asked about the date of marriage with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor says mujhe paagal kutte ne nahi kaata hai, jo mai shaadi ki date ke baare me bta dun | When asked about the date of marriage with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor said – I have not been bitten by a mad dog

Hindi News

When Asked About The Date Of Marriage With Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Says Mujhe Paagal Kutte Ne Nahi Kaata Hai, Jo Mai Shaadi Ki Date Ke Baare Me Bta Dun

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in the news for their marriage for a long time. According to reports, it was being said that both are going to tie the knot in April. But recently Ranbir himself gave a statement about his marriage during an interview and said that he is going to marry Alia soon. When Ranbir was asked about the wedding date, he said that he has not been bitten by any mad dog, who should tell the date of marriage in front of the media.

Ranbir talks about marriage with Alia

Ranbir said, “I have not been bitten by the mad dog, which I should tell the date of marriage during the media interaction. But Alia and I are going to get married soon.” Hearing this from Ranbir, his fans are speculating that both are going to get married in April itself. Let us tell you that a few days ago both were spotted with the CEO and designer of a saree brand. Seeing this, it seemed to everyone that both are meeting the designer for wedding shopping.

Ranbir and Alia are in relationship for 4 years

Ranbir and Alia are in a relationship for more than 4 years. Both also share good bonding with each other’s families. Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are very fond of Alia and often shower love on their social media posts about her. Ranbir is also often seen chilling with Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan.

Alia-Ranbir will be seen together in the film ‘Brahmastra’

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s film ‘Brahmastra’. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. Apart from this, Alia has Karan Johar’s film ‘Takht’, ‘Rocky and Rani’s love story’ and ‘Darlings’. Talking about Ranbir, he will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film will also star Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in pivotal roles.