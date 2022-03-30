What is aphasia, a disorder for which Bruce Willis left his acting career?

Bruce Willis withdraws from acting for serious health reasons. The actor was diagnosed with aphasia, as the actress announced Demi Moore through a statement.

The aphasia It is a cognitive disease that damages part of the brain that is responsible for the functioning of language, this condition decreases the ability to express oneself, reading and writing skills.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker