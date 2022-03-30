What is aphasia, a disorder for which Bruce Willis left his acting career?

Bruce Willis withdraws from acting for serious health reasons. The actor was diagnosed with aphasia, as the actress announced Demi Moore through a statement.

The aphasia It is a cognitive disease that damages part of the brain that is responsible for the functioning of language, this condition decreases the ability to express oneself, reading and writing skills.

According to the “National Institutes of Health” the disorder attacks, mainly, the left area of ​​the brain and, specifically, the temporal lobe, one of the six main lobes of the brain, responsible for modulating the hearing of the brain and driving the hearing systems. speech understanding.

What is it that causes this disease?

A stroke is one of the triggers for aphasia. This brain injury occurs when a blood clot or vessel bursts or leaks, causing blood flow to one hemisphere of the brain to be cut off.

According to the National Association of Aphasia of the United States (USA), currently, more than one million people in the region suffer from it and it is acquired by 180 thousand people each year.

Actors who left their careers due to brain diseases

Other actors who also had to leave their acting careers due to health problems were Jack Nicholson and Gene Hackman.

Nicholson was diagnosed with senile dementia at the age of 84, so he will never act again. Meanwhile, Gene Hackman said goodbye to his career when he suffered from Alzheimer’s.

