‘We bought a zoo’ contains a continuity error that greatly annoyed a Twitter user

The movies have continuity errors. Even the most famous and praised movies. And that is because they are created by human beings. Now, unless you’re a completely pedantic nerd who gets pleasure mostly from pointing out the faults in others and the work they do, or the continuity error itself isn’t that big of a deal, you’ll probably go ahead and enjoy the movie.

Or use it for a bit of comedy on Twitter, like this user did after watching the 2011 movie We Bought a Zoo.

What is the continuity error in ‘We Bought a Zoo’ that was broken down in a Twitter thread?

If you’re not familiar with the film, it stars Matt Damon, Scarlett Johansson, Thomas Haden Church, Elle Fanning and Colin Ford and is based on Benjamin Mee’s 2008 memoir We Bought a Zoo: The Amazing True Story of a Family. young man, a broken zoo and the 200 wild animals that changed their lives forever.

While there are big differences between the film and the memoir, namely that Benjamin’s wife passed away after they bought the zoo (in the film, Damon’s character decides to buy the property after his wife’s death) and that the real-life zoo was in Devon, England, unlike the film’s California location, which is not what Twitter user Zach Silberberg is concerned about.

I’m going to talk about the continuity error that annoys me in the 2011 movie We bought a Zoo 1/

while based on a 2008 memoir detailing events that took place years before, the events of the film are clearly set in 2010. We know this because Spar the tiger’s death is commemorated with a plaque that clearly indicates the year of his death. death. RIP to a legend. 2/pic.twitter.com/yk6eXrHgzh

He carefully establishes the timeline in which the movie takes place and points out a few other little mistakes along the way that (for him) pale in comparison to a single blatant reference the character of Matt Damon makes that is so out of place in the movie. Cameron Crowe. film.

First, he points out that the film begins in February 2010 as shown by on-screen evidence showing a plaque commemorating a deceased tiger and a conversation over a meal between Damon’s character and his brother (Haden Church) in the film. .

we also know that the movie’s timeline condenses to a five-month period during which the zoo is purchased and restored. we know this because Benjamin Mee (Matt Damon) tells his brother that “it’s currently February” and that the zoo will open in July. 3/pic.twitter.com/NbQp4lADL1

we also know that the climactic opening of the zoo at the end of the movie takes place, as mentioned, in July. 7/7, to be exact. they keep track on a cute little calendar. 4/ pic.twitter.com/xQXaGTxdQF

Zach then goes on to outline the timeline of the film’s five-month period, showing that the opening date of the zoo in the “cute calendar” is July 7, 2010. This is where the first continuity error appears: July 7, 2010 takes place on a Wednesday (not a Saturday that the movie indicates), but this is not what bothers Zach the most.

what bothers me is not that July 7, 2010 was actually a Wednesday, not a Saturday. I don’t care about that, what pisses me off is a scene that takes place 45 minutes into the movie. 5/

Zach’s anger has a lot to do with the Chilean mining accident that occurred on August 5, 2010, when 33 people hid underground for 69 days. Fortunately, each and every one of the miners was rescued, which is wonderful news, but the matter of one particular date quirk still remains to be resolved.

As of August 5, 2010, 33 Chilean miners were trapped underground at the San José copper and gold mine and remained trapped for 69 days. all were finally rescued in October. this became known as the Chilean mining accident. 6/pic.twitter.com/AsHNePkCSm

note the date. 7/pic.twitter.com/GR1b64xoyw

Namely, the fact that Matt Damon’s character calls his daughter a Chilean miner, a clear reference to the mining accident, some 45 minutes into the film.

Since the movie ends with the opening of the zoo on July 7, 2010, nearly a month before the mining accident, this means that in the We Bought a Zoo universe, there is no reason Matt Damon’s character should make that allusion.

At 45 minutes into the film, Benjamin’s daughter Rosie Mee is too hot in bed and insists on getting more admirers, rather than get rid of her pile of stuffed animals, blankets and clothes. 8/ pic.twitter.com/tvNeORuPei

Benjamin responds with the line that breaks the reality of the film. 9/ pic.twitter.com/HsWpZBpY99

For Zach, this reference takes him completely out of the movie and he wants to know: Was it a line from the script or an example of Damon’s riffs? But he did do some digging to find out what might have influenced the reference: That particular scene was probably filmed in September 2010, and the Chilean miner’s story was the highlight of the global news cycle.

As we know, the events of the film take place no later than July 2010. It would be impossible for Benjamin to have advance knowledge of the Chilean mining accident, which does not occur until August. 10/

not only that, but at this point in the movie, the renovations have only just begun, placing the events of this scene in mid-spring. We’re not even in the same season as the accident. eleven/

Zach is clearly disturbed by the incident and comments on it in a series of tweets. He eventually discovers that the correct term he is looking for is an “anachronism” and not a continuity error, but the fact is that Matt Damon’s character references the Chilean mining accident long before it happens.

Benjamin may have been referring to generic “Chilean miners,” but he’s specifically poking fun at how buried Rosie is and how hard it’s going to be to get her out of her pile of toys. To my knowledge, that association did not exist until after the accident. 12/ pic.twitter.com/63PHW3Pcut

so this is what i should ask: was this line written? Did the writers have this moment in global history fresh in their minds when they wrote and revised the scene, or was it simply an ad lib by Damon, who was similarly thinking of a timely reference? 13/

You can see more of Zach wrestling with this “anachronism,” including even calling out director Cameron Crowe in a series of tweets below:

according to an LA Times article, scenes at the Rosemoor estate were not filmed until after September 2010, when the set was being built. this would have been right in the middle of the mining crisis, which was dominating the news at the time. 14/ pic.twitter.com/wVTrT8sllb

no matter how this line made it into the movie, one thing is for sure: it totally and completely breaks the reality of We Bought A Zoo, cementing it as a movie that takes place in a world similar, but not exactly, to ours. fifteen/

if I have one question left, it’s for the director @CameronCrowe, who may be able to answer some of my nagging questions. Why bother answering, you may ask? well, as they so often say in the 2011 movie We Bought a Zoo, “Why not?” /thread

holy shit y’all pic.twitter.com/ZWFKwVUKmC

It struck me that the word you were looking for was “anachronism,” not a continuity error. I feel sorry for my fans. I’ve let you down but I’m not redoing the thread as this misused nomenclature doesn’t take away from the biggest point of the thread.

We Bought a Zoo is currently streaming on Disney Plus; If you want to see the continuity error for yourself, click here.

