[Video] Here are the first 10 minutes of “Uncharted”








Although the critics did not accompany it, the film adaptation of the Naughty Dog games, “Uncharted”, has already raised more than 350 million dollars worldwide and Sony Pictures is already defining this story with a new franchise with a younger version. from “Nathan Drake” by Tom Holland. Ahead of the digital release (April 26) and Blu-Ray (May 10), the studio decided to release the first 10 minutes of the film, presenting part of the sequence on the plane inspired by “Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception “, the past of “Nathan” with his brother “Sam” and his current life as a bartender. All before being recruited by “Sully” (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago.





Loading…


© 2020 SuperGeek

Chilean Communications Company SA All rights reserved

Maipú Street 525 – Santiago – Chile – Telephone: 22 364 8000 –

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker