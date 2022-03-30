[Video] Here are the first 10 minutes of “Uncharted”

Although the critics did not accompany it, the film adaptation of the Naughty Dog games, “Uncharted”, has already raised more than 350 million dollars worldwide and Sony Pictures is already defining this story with a new franchise with a younger version. from “Nathan Drake” by Tom Holland. Ahead of the digital release (April 26) and Blu-Ray (May 10), the studio decided to release the first 10 minutes of the film, presenting part of the sequence on the plane inspired by “Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception “, the past of “Nathan” with his brother “Sam” and his current life as a bartender. All before being recruited by “Sully” (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago.