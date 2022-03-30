Vanguard free for a limited time

Just a day ago Activision announced the arrival of a Free trial the multiplayer of the new Call of Duty: Vanguard. You can play different multiplayer game modes for free for a limited time. So you should take advantage of this moment if you don’t have the game yet.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the latest installment of the most famous first person shooter (FPS) of the moment. The game is set in World War II and has been developed by Sledgehammer Games with support from the company’s secondary studios. Take advantage now that Vanguard is free for a limited time to be able to enjoy the most epic battles with your friends.

Call of Duty: Vanguard free until April 13

While all the players anxiously await the arrival of the new installment of Call of Duty, Modern Warfare 2, we will be able to enjoy the More frenetic games in Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayerthe company’s latest installment.

The game modes that you will be able to play will depend on the maps, since you will be able to play team quick matches on two new maps from the latest season of Call of Duty, specifically the maps of Casablanca and Gondola. The other big map will be in the Alps and is based on pure objective games with larger teams.

In this new game mode Players will be able to access areas of the map where they can purchase weapons, equipment, killstreaks, field upgrades, and vehicles to be able to move around the map and conquer your objectives. We could say that the Warzone game modes have been mixed up a bit and it reminds us of some mechanics of the Battlefield Conquest mode.

You can also try all the most popular maps of the saga, such as Shipmet, Das Haus, Hotel Royale, Dome or Radar, between many more. The game modes you can play are:

Domain Control Hotspot

For download call of duty vanguard you just have to download the Battle.net launcher from its official website and download the game to access it. In the event that you already have it, you will only have to install Vanguard to be able to play.

Now already You have no excuse to be able to play some games with your friends in the Vanguard Multiplayer, then it will be free for two weeks until April 13Best of all, if you decide to buy the game, all the progress you make in this and all free trials will be saved.

