Tommaso Ciampa hints at the end of his time at WWE NXT 2.0

During broadcasts of WWE NXT 2.0 via USA Network, the fighter Tommaso Ciampa provided one last message to the NXT public on the way to Stand and Deliverthe next special event of the WWE development territory.

Midway through the first hour of this week’s episode, Tommaso Ciampa provided one last promo ahead of his Stand and Deliver match. Wearing his classic 2018 jersey, Ciampa clarified to the NXT public that he felt grateful for having created “black and gold magic” together with the fans of the yellow show. At the end of his promo, Tommaso revealed an inscription on his chair that revealed the date of his debut and the possible closure of his time at NXT on April 4, 2022.



WWE NXT Stand and Deliver will take place on Saturday, April 2 during American noon in Dallas, Texas. Fans will be able to witness this event live from the venue, or through its exclusive broadcast on WWE Network and Peacock in the United States.



Billboard NXT Stand & Deliver 2022



NXT Championship

Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. bron breakker



NXT Women’s Championship

Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay LeeRay



Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. A-Kid or Roderick Strong or Cameron Grimes



NXT Tag Team Championships

IMPERIUM (Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) vs. MSK (Wes Lee and Nash Carter)

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo

L.A. Knight vs. GUNTHER

