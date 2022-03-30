Tom Cruise originally didn’t want to do Top Gun Maverick

Eighties nostalgics are excited about the premiere of Top Gun: Maverickwhich will bring back Tom Cruise as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell after 36 years.

Initially, the actor was not interested in doing the sequel, but finally, over time, he changed his mind. In an interview with Total Film, Cruise discussed what it was like to make Top Gun: Maverick and why now was the right time to make it.

“Originally, i wasn’t interested in making a sequel. All over the world, people asked for it and asked for it. (Producers Don) Simpson and (Jerry) Bruckheimer, I remember back in ’87, they had an idea. It misses the germ of the idea, actually, which ended the concept of (Top Gun: Maverick)”, Cruise said.

Said concept involved a relationship between Pete Mitchell and Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Nick “Goose” Bradshaw. However, Cruise said that “The story was never right. I don’t do things just to do them.”.

More about Top Gun: Maverick

Cruise stated that he was waiting for the technology to reach a certain point in order to develop the vision they had for Top Gun: Maverick, which had to be now or never. “I had a lot of discussions over the years with Tony, with Jerry, with McQ (Christopher McQuarrie) about it, and when I was making Oblivion, I talked to Joe (Kosinski, the director). He just had to wait for that right moment. And I realized it was going to be now or never.”said the actor.

On Val Kilmer’s return to the film, Joe Kosinski stated: “That was a great, great achievement: to have Val play Iceman again. Working with an actor of that caliber, seeing the chemistry, the camaraderie between him and Tom, and having those two characters come together in this film, was a really special moment and one of my favorite parts of the film.”.

Top Gun: Maverick will fly into theaters on May 27 this year.