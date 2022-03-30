‘They have economic expectations’; Peláez on the renewal of Vega

Guadalajara Jalisco. / 30.03.2022 14:55:22





The push and pull is a constant in the negotiation for the Alexis Vega renewaland so did see the sports director of the Guadalajara, Ricardo Pelaezwho accepted that there is still differences between both parties, but wait for a settlement.

pelaez assured that it is priority right now renew Vegawho contract ends in decemberbut that in June you can already sign a pre-contract.

“On the subject of alexis we are building a contract let us be satisfied both parties. Alexis has economic expectations and sports dreams, we have sports expectations and economic scope, that’s where we are. We’re doing well, we’ve been going since before the Olympic Games working on it and it’s priority the negotiation with Alexis and I believe we will arrive at a good port”, he mentioned. pelaez.

The talks between Vega and the rojiblanco high command they are almost a year old, without yet having an economic agreement, where the difference is important; the issue is that Rayados has shown his interest from the beginning for taking the Gru.

“The negotiation is going very well. we have a lot of time talking with the representatives since before olympicsIt is our main objective, we have been talking for 8, 9 months”, he added.

“He has shown that he wants to be in Chivas and we want him to stay. But it is a negotiation, we are on the right track and I do tell you that it is our primary objective at this time.”

In that attempt they are also with other elements such as Raúl Gudiño

“On the subject of Raúl we are not looking for a goalkeeper, we are talking with Raúl to find the benefit of all parties and come to an arrangement. We are in that process and perhaps in the next two or three weeks we could find a piece of news that defines the topic of Gudiño”, he clarified and denied that his substitution it was for the reason that has not renewed.

“I don’t make decisions on the pitch, It’s the coaching staff’s decision, period. It has nothing to do with the contractual situation, We do not think the contract will end, remove it, not at all. It is the decision of the coaching staff, Wacho (Miguel Jiménez) has played three games and conceded one goal. It is the decision of the coaching staff, ”he acknowledged. There will also be talks with Isaac Brizuela, Jesús Sánchez, among others.

“Of course we are aware of the contract expirations, hiram (Wed), (Jesus) Molinathe one will come “With e” (Isaac Brizuela), the one with the “shorty” (Jesus Sanchez). we are now with Gudino and Alexis it is our job to be aware of all this, the players know it”, he advanced pelaez.