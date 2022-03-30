The WHO reports a 40% increase in deaths from Covid-19, but infections decrease. Follow the map in real time

The death toll from coronavirus rose last week by more than 40%, due to changes in how coronavirus deaths are reported. Covid-19 in the American continent and by new figures in India, reported this Wednesday by the World Health Organization (who).

In its new weekly report on the pandemic, the health agency of United Nations noted that the number of infections had fallen worldwide, including the region of the Western Pacificwhere they rose from December.

In the past week, some 10 million new cases and more than 45,000 deaths were reported worldwide, following a 23% drop in deaths the previous week.

The who has insisted that the figures for cases of Covid-19 they are probably well below the actual prevalence of the coronavirus. In recent weeks, the agency has called on countries not to abandon their systematic testing campaigns and other surveillance measures, saying doing so undermines efforts to accurately track the spread of the virus.

“The data becomes less and less representative, less accurate and less robust,” said the who. “This undermines our collective ability to identify where the virus is, how it spreads and how it evolves, information and analysis that remain crucial to effectively ending the acute phase of the disease. pandemic”.

The agency added that reducing surveillance would especially affect efforts to detect new variants and undermine a possible reaction.

Many countries of Europe, North America and other places have recently lifted almost all of their protocols against Covid-19to base their prevention of another outbreak on high vaccination rates, even in the face of increases in infections driven by the most contagious subvariant BA.2 by Omicron.

British authorities have said that while they expect cases to rise, they have not seen an equivalent rise in hospitalizations and deaths.

Despite the global decline in confirmed infections, China confined Shanghai this week to try to stem an omicron outbreak that has caused the worst wave of cases in the country since the virus was first detected in the Chinese city of wuhan in 2019.

US authorities on Tuesday expanded the use of booster doses. Americans age 50 and older can get a second booster at least four months after their last vaccination.

On the other hand, a survey of AP-NORC revealed that less than half of Americans regularly wear masks, avoid crowds, and suppress non-essential travel.

Meanwhile, Mexico accumulated until this Tuesday 5 million 654 thousand 311 cases and 322 thousand 845 deaths from Covid-19according to the most recent data from the Health Secretary.

