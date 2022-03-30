The new WhatsApp voice messages are here

Photo : Lionel Bonaventure / AFP ( Getty Images )

The voice messages of WhatsApp now they will be different. The voice message player has added more functions that will make it easier to listen to the audios that our contacts send us, and better control what we are going to send in a voice message.

WhatsApp has been testing new features for the audio message player in the beta version of the messaging application, but from now on these improvements will begin to reach all users. The first novelty is the possibility of pausing an audio before sending it, simply by pressing the “Pause” button or during the recording of a voice message, in order to continue recording and add more information if we wish, or hear that everything is well before pressing “Send”.

The second improvement is the voice message player in background, which will allow us to continue listening to a voice message even if we leave the chat window of the contact that has sent it to us, in order to continue listening to that message while we do something else or review more messages within WhatsApp. Ideal for fans of multitasking. Finally, it is now also possible to continue listening to a voice message where you left off, even if you left the chat window without having finished listening to it.

Image : WhatsApp.

All these news will begin to reach all users in the world from now on, through an update of the application. But that is not all. WhatsApp has also added a very interesting novelty to the beta version (in development) of its app: the possibility of specifically selecting who you want to be able to see your last connection. Until now it is only possible to select if you want everyone to see your last connection in the app or nobody. But in the future, thanks to this new feature that they are testing, it will be possible to choose if only your contacts can see your last connection, or if you want to make exceptions, for example, choosing that all your contacts can see your last connection except one or a few specific people.

For now, this novelty is only available to WhatsApp Beta users, but in the near future it should reach all users of the final version of the messaging app. [vía WhatsApp / WABetaInfo]