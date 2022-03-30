The French president launches the official ‘Minecraft’ server as part of his campaign

France.- Content Minecraft it never stops coming. We got free maps as part of the celebration ofthe new year 2022, and now the French government is springing into action.

the acting president, Emmanuel Macron, se is running for re-election, and part of his campaign involves a new Minecraft server to spread his message. announced in Twitter, the server is online with Macron’s campaign slogan.

“Avec vous sur Minecraft,” the tweet reads, meaning “with you in Minecraft.”

The accompanying video includes a preview of the server itself. The Elysee Palace, the traditional home of the French president, is featured, and is stamped with the national motto of France “liberté, égalité, fraternité”, which means “life, equality, fraternity”. Other shots show us the recreated interior of Macron’s campaign office, which is of course adorned with his re-election posters.

Note that gamepur is not supporting Macron or your beliefs with this article. In fact, one of the main responses to the tweet talks about pushing propaganda on Minecraft. yesHowever, it’s a remarkable use of the game and a well-sculpted server.

In non-political news, the Minecraft Championship just happened. Ten teams competed in MCC 20, facing each other in a series of challenges of Minigames. You can check out our full report of results, scores and standings to see how your favorite team fared.