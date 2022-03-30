The anti-tanks arrive at Fortnite! The heavy sniper rifle is back

This Chapter 3 -Season 2 of Fortnite is making history for many reasons. The risky bet to eliminate the constructions has been a success, forcing Epic Games to make it a permanent game mode. But in terms of gameplay aside from materials we have also had numerous changes.

And it is that in many moments of any game, it seems that we find ourselves immersed in World of Tanks. The tanks dominate and a lot, especially for those who still do not know how to face them. But that could come to an end with the return of the heavy sniper rifle.

As numerous content creators anticipate, as is the case with HYPEX, this chambered weapon would be close to returning at some point in the season. Huge news for all sniper lovers, but with the curiosity of being able to do even five times more damage to all types of vehicles.

The Heavy Sniper will deal x5 the damage to any type of vehicle when it returns this season, which is 640-660. This could change anytime tho! pic.twitter.com/BIeo2PPssi — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 29, 2022

And what does that mean? That the heavy sniper rifle will be able to inflict 640 to 660 damage to vehicles, such as tanks. A lot of damage with a single bullet for those times when we can’t punish them too much because of the covers.

Some natural covers that will receive a buff in non-construction modes, as these buildings will be more bullet resistant so that they serve as a natural barrier since we cannot make our own.

We must also keep in mind that all this could change, and that the plans of Fortnite they could vary around your heavy sniper rifle. A very controversial weapon among snipers, as the most veteran of us remember when a shot to the head was capable of inflicting 390 points of damagelosing potency over the seasons to just under 200. Admittedly, it’s lethal in most situations, but rifle lovers are still not too happy about not being able to oneshot.