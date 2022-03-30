Tata Martino does not think about leaving the Tri bench

Despite the pressure that exists within the Mexican team due to low game yon de louisPresident of the Mexican Football Federation has all the confidence in Gerardo Martino so that it is he who directs the tricolor in Qatar 2022.

At the same time, RECORD could know that by the head of the ‘Tata’ Martino the possibility of leaving his position does not pass, much less now that he has at least achieved the playoff for the World Cupin addition to the fact that the numbers and his effectiveness at the head of the team exceeds the 75 percentwhich support him as the most capable strategist.

For his part, the Argentine helmsman remained serene and true to his style, responding with category to questions about his continuity and public opinion.

As I have always said, my job is think about the team, in the last qualifying game, achieve the goal. Also, as I always say, the rest is out of my hands, I try to concentrate with my players on what we can solve”, he commented at a press conference.

It should be noted that, although the state of health of Gerardo Martinoit was the coach himself who clarified that he is in optimal conditions to lead the team, in addition to the fact that very soon he will be able to travel again with the tricolor.

“I have a problem in my right eye, I had two landslides retinal; the first time they operated on me in September and the second time in February. The procedure has a part of putting a gas bubble for the retina to take its usual place, while that does not dissolve, I am not able to get on a plane because of the pressure issue. That’s why I couldn’t go Costa Rica nor to Honduras and tomorrow, God willing, I’m back in front of the team,” explained Daddy Martino.

“The travel situation depends on the gas bubble I have and it hasn’t disappeared. In the surgery of the month of September I had disappeared to the 31 daysbut now I have 45 days and has not disappeared. I hope that in the coming weeks it will be solved, once it disappears I am not unable to travel, “he concluded.

