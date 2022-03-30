Oscar Martínez: “The ego is necessary, but it does not govern me” – Come and see

Oscar Martínez is one of the protagonists, together with Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas, of “Official Competition”, the new comedy by Argentineans Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat that satirises the world of acting and film directing.

The film ridicules issues such as self-esteem that many in the film industry have and that is why the actor spoke with chain 3 about those issues you raise. He considered in that sense that the ego is something “indispensable” in his profession, but not in his case “rules“.

“The issue is to manage it. If you don’t have an ego, you don’t write a novel that others should read, you don’t stand in front of a camera, you don’t record an album or you want to be President or head of a chair. You have to have a high self-esteem of yourself to fight for those places. There are people who channel it with great acts or ideas, because the one who stays in his ego is a puppetyou are doing a service that goes further”, he reflected.

And he expanded: “I am not governed by the ego, I had it clear from a very young age. It is an almost essential component, it is a career that without ego is impossible. The point is that you do not work merely for that, that it is not an end in itself”.

The film, which is showing in theaters, shows how an eccentric filmmaker (Cruz) and two famous actors prepare to shoot a movie. The protagonists are very different, one is a Hollywood star (Banderas) and the other is a radical theater actor (Martínez). They don’t get along at all and the director subjects them to strange tests that pit them against each other in order to “improve” the film, which is about the conflict between two brothers.

“It was great working with them both., wonderful, a beautiful experience. Penelope said the other day that the last day she regretted it, because she would have continued filming. We had a great time and we had a lot of fun, they are professionals of excellence and we get along very well, “she said and said that they even had to stop many scenes because of how they laughed while recording.

For Martínez, the film exposes “in a wild way” the insecurities, pathologies and weaknesses of the egos, something that is not only seen in the acting field. In addition, he stressed that he receives very flattering comments about the result through Instagram, a social network that he resisted and that was created recently.

“It is a very original film, visually very well done. The image, the sound, the music and the environments make it very enjoyable. The director summons two actors who hate each other, manipulates them and encourages them to confront each other. A reasonable director can work with people who wouldn’t be friends with each other, but they don’t necessarily go to those degrees of violence,” she noted.

The renowned Argentine actor clarified that he has nothing of his character: neither his rigidity, nor does he think like him, nor does he conceive the work of an actor that way. He described him as “resentful and hypocritical”, who with his “doctrine of him” justifies his envy of the character he criticizes. “He wants to have his women, his Ferrari, work in Hollywood. Since he can’t, he invented a doctrine,” he added.

Meanwhile, he indicated that many people may think that Antonio Banderas resembles the one in the movie, but he completely denied it: “He is a very cultured, shrewd, intuitive guy. He is not the banal snob of his character, which is basic and primitive “.

Finally, he confessed that he finds it more difficult to play a character that does resemble him as a person, because “pretending is not fun“. He highlighted that many actors who surprisingly change depending on the job do it, as in the case of Meryl Streep.

If he had to choose a character that resembles him more than all the ones he worked with, Martínez chose the protagonist of “El Ciudadano Ilustre”: “Although I don’t have his sullenness or I’m so phobic, I love the literary world, all that universe and that narrative”.

Interview with Agustina Vivanco and Guillermo Hemmerling.